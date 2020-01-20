Global Structural Health Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Structural Health Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.2%. Wired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.8 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798893/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$125.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$152.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$140 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$567.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Campbell Scientific Inc.; Rst Instruments Ltd.; Geokon Inc.; Sensuron; Acellent Technology, Inc.; Avt Reliability; Cowi A/S; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Bridge Diagnostics, Inc.; Digitexx Data Systems Inc.; Feac Engineering P.C; Geocomp Corp.; Geomotion Singapore; Sisgeo S.r.l.; YapiDestek Engineering Ltd. Co.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798893/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Infrastructure Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Structural Health Monitoring Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Wired (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Wired (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Wireless (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Wireless (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hardware (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Software & Services (Offering) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Software & Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Civil Infrastructure (Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Energy (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Energy (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Infrastructure Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 19: Structural Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand

in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 22: United States Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Structural Health Monitoring Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 28: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and

2025

Table 29: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Structural

Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Structural Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Health Monitoring in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 36: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in

Japan by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Structural Health Monitoring Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Chinese Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Structural Health Monitoring Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: European Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Structural Health Monitoring Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 52: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Structural Health Monitoring Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 54: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: German Structural Health Monitoring Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Structural Health Monitoring Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 64: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Structural Health Monitoring in

US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Italian Structural Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Structural Health Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Structural Health

Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Structural Health Monitoring in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 74: Structural Health Monitoring Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 76: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019

and 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific

by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Structural Health Monitoring Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Structural Health Monitoring Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 90: Structural Health Monitoring Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and

2025

Table 91: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Structural Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACELLENT TECHNOLOGY, INC.

AVT RELIABILITY

BRIDGE DIAGNOSTICS

COWI A/S

DIGITEXX DATA SYSTEMS

FEAC ENGINEERING P.C

GEOCOMP

GEOKON

GEOMOTION SINGAPORE

PURE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RST INSTRUMENTS

SENSURON

SISGEO S.R.L.

YAPIDESTEK ENGINEERING



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798893/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

