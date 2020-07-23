Global Structural Heart Devices Industry Analysis 2020-2027 - Vast Product Pipeline and Significant R&D Investments

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Heart Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increased utilization of the various structural heart therapeutic products for the numerous and varied types of structural heart diseases among the patients, elevating inclination of the value centric global patient pool towards the minimally invasive, technologically advanced structural heart products with better therapeutic outcomes and the need to reduce hospitalization duration and ease and improve the patient's condition quickly through durable structural heart interventional products are fuelling the structural heart devices global market.



The global structural heart devices market is expected to reach $17,433.4 million by 2027, growing at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027

The growth is due to elevating prevalence of various kinds of structural heart diseases, increasing expanded indication approval for various transcatheter structural heart products, persistently increasing geriatric population burdened with various kinds of degenerative valvular hear diseases, increasing demand for highly efficient, minimally invasive structural heart therapeutic products from the value centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, growing economies and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets.

The structural heart devices market is segmented by product (product type), indication and geography



Based on the product, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into structural heart repair and structural heart replacement devices. Among these products, structural heart replacement segment is the largest product segment in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Structural heart repair devices segment is the fastest emerging segment growing at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Among the various structural heart repair products like Annuloplasty repair devices, valvuloplasty devices, occluders, Transcatheter mitral valve repair devices and other repair devices like chordal implants, transcatheter mitral valve repair product segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Other structural heart repair device segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to exhibit exponential growth during the forecasted period. Among the structural heart replacement devices, Transcatheter valve replacement device segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. In the surgical valve replacement device global market by product type, tissue valve segment accounted for the largest revenue of in 2020. Among the Transcatheter valve replacement devices, Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device segment holds the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027 while Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) product segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to show an exponential growth during the forecasted period.



Based on the indication, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into heart valve diseases, congenital heart diseases and other structural heart diseases. Among these, the heart valve disease segment commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Among the various heart valve diseases, aortic valve disease segment holds the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 while mitral valve disease segment is the fastest emerging segment and is expected to show mid teen CAGR during the forecasted period.



Based on the region, the structural heart devices global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Turkey, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & Africa). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing prevalence of structural heart diseases, escalating geriatric population burdened with degenerative valvular heart diseases, increasing demand for highly efficient, durable, minimally invasive and technologically advanced structural heart therapeutic products from the value centric patient population, increasing R&D spending for developing innovative and technologically advanced products, substantial insurance coverage for the interventional procedures there.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in structural heart devices market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to elevating structural heart disease burden in the region, escalating geriatric population, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing penetration of reimbursement schemes in developing countries, elevating demand for highly efficient and minimally invasive products from the value centric patient population, growing economies of the region, availability of various kinds of structural heart therapeutic products, increasing patient awareness of these products and increasing medical tourism prospects of the region.



The structural heart devices global market is consolidated with few companies dominating the market that offers fewer opportunities for entry for small and medium-sized companies with distinct products in the market. The top players in structural heart devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Livanova PLC (U.K.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cryolife Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc (China), Lifetech Scientific Corporation (China), NuMed Inc. (U.S.) and others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Structural Heart Diseases

3.3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery for Structural Heart Diseases

3.3.1.3 Increasing Expanded Indication Approval of TAVR Products

3.3.1.4 Vast Structural Heart Product Pipeline and Significant R&D Investments

3.3.1.5 Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products

3.3.1.6 Persistently Escalating Geriatric Population With Structural Heart Diseases

3.3.1.7 Acquisitions to Open an Array of Opportunities for the Market to Flourish

3.3.1.8 Availability of Advanced Imaging Techniques and Increasing Access to Neonatal Screening Programs

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled and Trained Professionals

3.3.2.2 High Cost of the Advanced Structural Heart Devices

3.3.2.3 Adverse Effects of Structural Heart Devices

3.3.2.4 Unfavourable Reimbursement Policies in Developing Nations

3.3.2.5 Stringent Regulatory Bodies Guiding Structural Heart Device Manufacturers

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 14644-1 Clean Room Standards

3.4.1.3 ISO 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.4 ISO 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.1.5 ISO 14971: Risk Management of Medical Devices

3.4.1.6 ISO 5840 : Heart Valve Validation

3.4.1.7 IEC 60601-1 Medical Electrical Equipment Standard

3.4.1.8 IEC 60601-1-11 Home Care Safety

3.4.2 ASTM International Standards

3.4.3 U.S.

3.4.4 Canada

3.4.5 Europe

3.4.6 Japan

3.4.7 China

3.4.8 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.6 Patent Trends

3.7 Technological Advancements

3.7.1 Introduction

3.7.2 Polymeric Heart Valves

3.7.3 Ultrasound Device for Aortic Stenosis

3.7.4 Biodegradable Occluders

3.7.5 Valve in Valve Procedure

3.7.6 Adjustable Annuloplasty Rings

3.7.7 Sutureless Aortic Valve Systems

3.8 Upcoming Technologies

3.8.1 Bioengineered Living or Regenerative Heart Valves

3.8.2 3-D Bioprinted Heart Valve

3.9 Clinical Trials

3.10 Funding Scenario

3.11 Structural Heart Devices - Product Pipeline Analysis

3.12 Structural Heart Device Regulatory Approval Analysis

3.13 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.14 Supply Chain Analysis

3.15 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.16 Structural Heart Devices Market Penetration, Prevalence, Opportunity and Number of Procedures Performed

3.17 Structural Heart Devices Number of Units by Region

3.18 TAVR Centers

3.19 Structural Heart Devices Company Comparison Table by Products



4 Structural Heart Devices Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Structural Heart Repair Devices

4.3 Structural Heart Valve Replacement Devices



5 Structural Heart Devices Global Market, by Indication

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Heart Valve Diseases

5.3 Congenital Heart Diseases

5.4 Other Structural Heart Diseases



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 APAC

6.5 RoW



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Product Approvals

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Product Launch

7.5 Partnerships

7.6 Other Developments



8 Major Companies

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Financials

8.1.3 Product Portfolio

8.1.4 Key Developments

8.1.5 Business Strategy

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Atricure, Inc.

8.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.4 Cryolife, Inc.

8.5 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

8.6 Lifetech Scientific Corporation

8.7 Livanova plc

8.8 Medtronic Public Limited Company

8.9 Numed Inc.

8.10 Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc.



Lis of Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Affluent Medical

Agile Mv

Anteris Technologies Ltd

Atricure, Inc.

Balt Extrusion

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.)

Biostable Science & Engineering, Inc.

Bioventrix Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Cardia Inc.

Cardiac Dimensions, Inc.

Cardiawave

Cardiosolutions, Inc.

Cardiovalve

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Coroneo

Crovalve

Cryolife Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Foc Medical S.A

Genesee Biomedical, Inc.

Heart Leaflet Technologies (Part of Bracco Group)

Highlife Sas

Innovheart S.R.L

Innovus

Jc Medical, Inc.

Jenavalve Technology, Inc.

Labcor Laboratories Ltda

Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd

) Co. Ltd Lifenet Health Inc.

Lifetech Scientific ( Shenzhen ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Livanova plc

Mardil Medical

Medtentia International Ltd Oy

Medtronic

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Mitrassist Ltd.

Navigate Cardiac Structures, Inc.

Neochord, Inc.

Neovasc Inc.

Numed Inc.

Occlutech International Ab

Osypka AG

Peijia Medical Limited

Pfm Medical AG

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd (Vascular Innovations Co. Ltd.)

Strait Access Technologies Pty Ltd

Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Inc.

Toray Medical Co. Ltd. (Toray Industries)

Ttk Healthcare Limited (Ttk Chitra Group)

Valcare Medical

Venus Medtech ( Hangzhou ) Inc.

) Inc. Vesalius Cardiovascular

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Xeltis AG

Xuzhou Yatai Sci-Tech Co. Ltd

