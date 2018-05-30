NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices



Global structural heart disease treatment devices are repair and replacement devices used for the treatment of structural heart diseases that could lead to a heart attack, or any other issue occurring in the valves or vessels of the heart.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of structural heart disease treatment devices.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Structural Heart Disease Treatment Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Abbott

• Boston Scientific

• Edwards Lifesciences

• LivaNova

• Lepu Medical Technology

• Medtronic



Market driver

• Increase in technological advancements/improvements

Market challenge

• Increase in product recalls

Market trend

• Emergence of MRI conditional heart valves

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



