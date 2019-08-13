Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Adoption of new and advanced technologies, Its widespread machining technology aspects and fastest growing in machining service and Rising ecological trepidations are encouraging governments, manufacturers and customers.

Scope of the Report

Based on Service, the market is categorized into Machining, Metal Cutting, Metal Folding, Metal Forming, Metal Punching, Metal Rolling, Metal Shearing, Metal Stamping and Metal Welding.

Depending on Application the market is segregated into Non-residential and Residential.

On the basis of Product, market is segmented into Rebar, Light Sectional Steel and Heavy Sectional Steel.

Based on End User, the market is categorized into Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Defence, Electronics, Energy & Power, Manufacturing, Mining and Other End-Users.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of New and Advanced Technologies

3.1.2 Its Widespread Machining Technology Aspects and Fastest growing in Machining Service

3.1.3 Rising Ecological Trepidations are Encouraging Governments, Manufacturers and Customers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Service

4.1 Machining

4.2 Metal Cutting

4.3 Metal Folding

4.4 Metal Forming

4.5 Metal Punching

4.6 Metal Rolling

4.7 Metal Shearing

4.8 Metal Stamping

4.9 Metal Welding



5 Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Application

5.1 Non-residential

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Industrial

5.1.3 Institutional

5.1.4 Offices

5.1.5 Health buildings

5.1.6 Energy development

5.1.7 Station and Hangers (Airports & Railways)

5.1.8 Bridges

5.2 Residential



6 Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Product

6.1 Rebar

6.2 Light Sectional Steel

6.2.1 C Shape Light Sectional Steel

6.2.2 H Shape Light Sectional Steel

6.2.3 HSS Light Sectional Steel

6.2.4 I Shape Light Sectional Steel

6.2.5 L Shape Light Sectional Steel

6.2.6 Pipe Light Sectional Steel

6.2.7 Sheet Pile Light Sectional Steel

6.2.8 T Shape Light Sectional Steel

6.3 Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.1 C Shape Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.2 H Shape Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.3 HSS Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.4 I Shape Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.5 L Shape Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.6 Pipe Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.7 Sheet Pile Heavy Sectional Steel

6.3.8 T Shape Heavy Sectional Steel



7 Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By End-user

7.1 Aerospace

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Construction

7.4 Defence

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Energy & Power

7.7 Manufacturing

7.8 Mining

7.9 Other End-Users



8 Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation

10.2 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.

10.3 Arcelor Mittal S.A.

10.4 Baogang Group

10.5 Baosteel Group Corporation

10.6 Benxi Beiying Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd.

10.7 Bohai Steel Group Co. Ltd.

10.8 Evraz Group

10.9 Gerdau S.A.

10.10 Hebei Steel Group

10.11 Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.

10.12 Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd. (HSC)

10.13 JSW Steel Limited

10.14 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

10.16 POSCO

10.17 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

10.18 Tata Steel Limited

10.19 Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp



