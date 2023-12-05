Global Student Information Systems Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains, Exam Management Made Easier, Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Student Information Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides insights into the global Student Information Systems (SIS) market. It includes information about the key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2022.

The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, including the number of students impacted in select countries as of June 2020. It highlights how the pandemic has brought virtual K-12 schooling to the forefront and upended the education system, focusing attention on Student Information Systems.

Student Information Systems (SIS) are described as fostering a conducive information-exchange environment to benefit administration and students. The advantages of cloud-based SIS over on-premise systems are discussed. The report presents the global market prospects and outlook for Student Information Systems, emphasizing factors such as the shift from traditional blackboards to smart technology, the dominance of cloud deployment, and the expanding world student population.

It analyzes the market by components, applications, and end-use segments, showcasing the primary application market as admission and recruitment, with higher education being the dominant end-use segment. Regional analysis reveals that North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific offers attractive growth opportunities. The report ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR



The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality

End-to-End Admission Management with SIS

SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management

Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS

Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its Footprint

Exam Management Made Easier with SIS

SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management

SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability

Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains

K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS

Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market

SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers

Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand

Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2019

Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050

Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well

Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms

Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS

Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

