Global Student Information Systems Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains, Exam Management Made Easier, Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake

05 Dec, 2023, 12:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Student Information Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Student Information Systems Market to Reach $34.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Student Information Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.4% CAGR and reach US$22.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides insights into the global Student Information Systems (SIS) market. It includes information about the key competitors' percentage market share in 2022 and categorizes the competitive market presence of players worldwide as strong, active, niche, or trivial in 2022.

The report also discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, including the number of students impacted in select countries as of June 2020. It highlights how the pandemic has brought virtual K-12 schooling to the forefront and upended the education system, focusing attention on Student Information Systems.

Student Information Systems (SIS) are described as fostering a conducive information-exchange environment to benefit administration and students. The advantages of cloud-based SIS over on-premise systems are discussed. The report presents the global market prospects and outlook for Student Information Systems, emphasizing factors such as the shift from traditional blackboards to smart technology, the dominance of cloud deployment, and the expanding world student population.

It analyzes the market by components, applications, and end-use segments, showcasing the primary application market as admission and recruitment, with higher education being the dominant end-use segment. Regional analysis reveals that North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific offers attractive growth opportunities. The report ranks geographic regions by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR

The Student Information Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovations Enhance Features & Functionality
  • End-to-End Admission Management with SIS
  • SIS Simplifies Student Financial Management
  • Highly Convenient Attendance Management with SIS
  • Offering Myriad Benefits, SIS Technology Continues to Widen its Footprint
  • Exam Management Made Easier with SIS
  • SIS Ensures Seamless Library Management
  • SIS Empowers Wardens with Effective Hostel Management Capability
  • Cloud Platforms Poised to Make Big Gains
  • K-12 Schools & Colleges Benefit Immensely from SIS
  • Growing Emphasis on E-Learning Widens Addressable Market
  • SIS Also Benefits Online Tutoring Centers
  • Growing Population of Younger Demographics to Augment Future Demand
  • Global Population of Ages 0-14 Years (in Million) by Country: 2019
  • Global Youth Population Between the Age of 15 to 24 Years (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050
  • Ongoing Digital Transformation in Higher Education Augurs Well
  • Digital Learning Materials Used in Classrooms
  • Integration with LMS to Augment Relevance of SIS
  • Rising Adoption of BYOD Model to Increase Uptake of SIS
  • Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 93 Featured)

  • Jenzabar, Inc.
  • Ellucian Company LP
  • Foradian Technologies
  • Creatrix Campus
  • Fidelis
  • Level Data, Inc.
  • MGM Wireless
  • DocFinity
  • Edufar school management software
  • Apps Run The World
  • Campusdean
  • Discovery Solutions
  • Grand Canyon Education
  • L Street Collaborative
  • Health eTools

