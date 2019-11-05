Global Study on Physical Activity Shows Impact on Economy, Workplace Productivity and Longevity

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a groundbreaking academic study from the independent nonprofit research institute, RAND Europe, shows the relationship between global economic growth and physical activity. Commissioned by Vitality, the study reveals significant benefits to gross domestic product (GDP), workplace productivity and life expectancy if physical activity levels increase globally.

The economic improvement arises from lower mortality rates (more people alive and contributing to the economy), reduced absenteeism, and lower presenteeism driven largely by the impact of physical activity on mental health.

"This groundbreaking study provides proof of the relationship between physical activity, productivity, mortality and economic growth," said Tal Gilbert, CEO of Vitality USA. "The stakes are enormous for the individual and for our society as a whole. This is why we are leading efforts with Vitality-linked insurers, such as John Hancock, to make 100 million people 20 percent more active by 2025, as part of our global pledge."

Since 2015, John Hancock has partnered with Vitality to reward its life insurance holders for healthy behaviors, such as physical activity, mindfulness, improved nutrition and preventive screenings.

"At John Hancock, we're committed to helping our customers live longer, healthier lives. As part of that promise, we announced last year that we will offer Vitality on all of our life insurance policies going forward," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "When more people take small, everyday steps to improve their health and wellness, our society and global economies benefit. We're proud to be a part of this important effort."

The study aims to enhance the understanding of how inactivity affects all parts of the economy, beyond simply the traditional considerations of healthcare and mortality. It analyzed three scenarios that sketch a global picture of how increased physical activity can benefit not only individuals, but also businesses and global economies.

RAND Europe used a dynamic, multi-country macroeconomic model to comprehensively assess the impact of physical inactivity on national economies on a consistent basis, allowing for an aggregation of the effect to the global economy. The study uses a novel approach to synthesize the existing evidence on physical activity and mortality risk by taking study design and publication bias into account. It utilizes Vitality's extensive proprietary dataset on workplace health, derived from its Healthiest Workplace initiative in seven countries, to assess the relationship between physical activity and performance at work. It also combines the mortality and productivity effects into a single model to project the true economic cost of physical inactivity over time.

Hans Pung, President of RAND Europe, comments on the significance of the study, "This is the first time that a multi-country macroeconomic model has been applied to the area of physical activity, facilitating a detailed assessment of the current and future implications of insufficient physical activity."

Pung also highlights the significance of the study for policymakers and employers alike: "The study points to a significant relationship between inactivity and productivity loss, driven largely by ill-health related presenteeism. We hope that these insights will support policy makers and employers with new perspectives on how to enhance the productivity of their populations."

The study also found by meeting at least the minimum World Health Organization guidelines, up to five productive working days can be added every year per person. This is associated with physical and mental health gains, improved lifestyle behaviors (such as improved sleep quality) and even better engagement at work.

In addition to productivity, individuals also benefit from improved mortality – ranging from 11 percent to 28 percent. Vitality estimates this to result in 2.5 years of additional life (based on an average 40-year-old male).

Detailed study findings, rationale and methodology, will be released at the Global Vitality Conference on November 6, 2019, and are available here.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 11 million people in 22 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, please visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Additional information about Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

