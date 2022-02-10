Global Stylus Pen Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stylus Pen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stylus pen market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A stylus is a pen-shaped device with a soft and round rubber tip that moves smoothly over touch-screen devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. Resembling a regular pen in its physical appearance, it works either by touch or pressure. It has a fine-touch point which provides a smudge-free clicking and swiping experience to the user and an unobstructed view of the screen along with better precision for small touch points. With the recent growth in the production of devices equipped with touchscreens, stylus pens are increasingly replacing hardware pointing devices such as mouse and trackpad



Growing digitization along with technological advancements across various sectors is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, digitization in the education sector has ushered in the era of smart class and interactive whiteboards (IWB) of which stylus pens form a crucial part. With online teaching and training methods gaining preference over the conventional form of teaching, the demand for stylus pens is receiving a boost.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of digital pens in creating digital artwork has further increased the demand for these pens in the education and related sectors. Additionally, technological developments in tablets and smartphones have created an extensive demand for these pens owing to the user-friendly experience provided by them. Other factors such as rising disposable income leading to an increasing consumer expenditure capacity is also driving the market growth

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Stylus Pen Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Resistive Stylus

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Capacitive Stylus

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Active Stylus

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Smart Phones

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Tablets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Interactive Whiteboards

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 OEM

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retail

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



