Global Styrene Manufacturing Markets 2018-2023: Major Players are Chevron Phillips Chemical C, ENI, INEOS Styrolution, Saudi Basic Industries and Total
15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Styrene Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report categorizes the styrene market by type including polystyrene, expanded polystyrene, ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile), SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex), SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber), unsaturated polyester (UP), resins and others.
The global styrene market outlook is positive with particular growth potential for polymer modification. Emerging market growth and rapid urbanization mean increasing demand for plastic and rubber consumer durable products. There is mounting pressure to implement sustainable eco-friendly manufacturing practices and improve the quality of styrene products.
The styrene market is fragmented. Major players in the market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Total S.A. The polystyrene segment accounted for the largest share of the styrene market in 2018. The highest growth is projected to come from UPE. Major growth factors included a rapid increase in the demand for plastic and rubber consumer durables; this is expected to contribute to the demand for styrene. Busy lifestyles are increasing the demand for the plastic food packaging products used by food delivery and retail companies.
The market is challenged by restraints such as rising trade protectionism and stringent regulations on plastic products.
The styrene market is fragmented. Major players in the market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ENI S.p.A., INEOS Styrolution Holding Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) and Total S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Currencies
- Geographic Breakdown
- Country Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Styrene Manufacturing Market Overview
- Styrene Manufacturing Market Characteristics
- Polystyrene
- Expanded Polystyrene
- ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)
- SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile)
- SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex)
- SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber)
- Unsaturated Polyester (UP) Resins
- Others
- Value Chain
- Styrene Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market, by Segment
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Market, by Segment, 2014-2023,
- Styrene Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies
- Predictive Maintenance Using Big Data and IoT
- CO2RE Foaming Technology
- Migration to Low Cost Locations
Chapter 4 PESTEL Analysis
- Political
- Government Subsidies and Tax Waivers Benefit Chemical Manufacturing Companies
- Rising Demand Due to Government Initiatives
- Government Intervention and Bureaucracy
- High Import Duties
- Economic
- Emerging Markets Attracting Investments
- Globalization Making Way for Joint Ventures and FDI's
- Rising Disposable Income Increasing Demand
- Currency Depreciation Affecting the Chemicals Market
- Social
- Technological
- Increasing Productivity through IoT
- Big Data Analytics to Monitor Energy Consumption
- Environmental
- Legal
Chapter 5 Styrene Manufacturing Market Customer Information
- Sustainable Solutions for Packaging Industries
- Plastic Packaging in Supermarkets
- Companies Considering Automating Roles After Brexit Gap
- Preference for Food Packaging
Chapter 6 Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Global Per Capita Average Styrene Manufacturing Market Expenditure
- Per Capita Average Styrene Manufacturing Market Expenditure, by Country
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
Chapter 7 Styrene Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market, by Region
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market, 2014-2023, Historic and Forecast, by Region
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Region, 2018
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market, by Country
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Historic and Forecast Market, by Country
- Global Styrene Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Country, 2018
Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 9 Western Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 10 Eastern Europe Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 11 North America Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 12 South America Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 13 Middle East Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 14 Africa Styrene Manufacturing Market
Chapter 15 Styrene Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc
- ENI S.P.A.
- Ineos Styrolution Holding Ltd.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)
- Total S.A.
Chapter 16 Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Styrene Manufacturing Market
- Dow Chemical Merged with DuPont
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) Acquired Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Ltd.
- INEOS Acquired BASF's share in Styrolution
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Acquired SADAF Joint Venture
- Videolar S.A. Acquired Innova S.A.
Chapter 17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vp537h/global_styrene?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article