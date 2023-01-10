Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global styrenic block copolymer market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) which combine the properties of a thermoplastic resin and an elastomer, are a type of block copolymers having an elastomeric central arrangement and polystyrene based end-segments. The central blocks can be composed of rubbery polymers, including polyisoprene, polybutadiene and ethylene-butene copolymer, and offer viscoelastic properties.

These polymers can be manufactured using different configurations, however, di-block, linear as well as multi-block are the most common configurations. At present, SBCs find extensive applications in polymer modification, paving & roofing, and hot-melt pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) products, such as tapes and labels.

The growth of the market can be accredited to the expanding applications of SBC in different sectors. For instance, it is used to enhance the performance and reduce the overall production cost of sealants, gasket materials, rubber bands, toy products and shoe soles.

Moreover, it is adopted in formulating diaper adhesives and elastic films. It is also gaining traction as an impact modifier and toughener in plastics and adhesives. Besides this, SBS modified bitumen is widely utilized in road paving and roofing applications.

The increasing number of construction activities, in confluence with the rising focus of several countries on upgrading existing infrastructure, is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, as SBC offers flexibility, resilience, strength and durability, it is finding utilization in medical bags, flexible films and tubing for intravenous (IV) systems, peristaltic pump systems, home care equipment and other drug delivery systems. The rising demand for these medical supplies is anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Chi Mei Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, Denka Company Limited, En Chuan Chemical Industries Co., INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, JSR Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corp., TSRC Corporation, Versalis S.p.A. and Zeon Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global styrenic block copolymer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global styrenic block copolymer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global styrenic block copolymer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Asphalt Modification

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Adhesives and Sealants

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polymer Modification

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Medical Devices

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Wires and Cables

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 BASF SE

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Chi Mei Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Denka Company Limited

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 En Chuan Chemical Industries Co.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 JSR Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Kraton Corporation

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corp.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 TSRC Corporation

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.13 Versalis S.p.A.

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 Financials

13.3.14 Zeon Corporation

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14.3 Financials

