Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market to Surpass USD 2.16 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Segments - By Type (Jadelle, Sino-implant, and Nexplanon), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.16 billion expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% by the end of 2031. The market is propelled by rising sexual and reproductive health awareness during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Merck & Co., Inc (Organon & Co.)
  • Bayer AG
  • Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, end-user, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global subdermal contraceptive implants market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa is projected to dominate the global market owing to the rising preference for implantable contraceptives over traditional methods.

North America is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period due to the growing technological advancements in contraceptive science.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Subdermal contraceptive implant is a flexible rod that slowly releases a progestogen hormone to prevent pregnancy for a long period, ranging from three to five years.
  • It is inserted subdermally, under local anesthesia using a trocar in the inner aspect of the non-dominant arm.
  • The demand for long-term and effective birth control solutions is anticipated to fuel the market in the coming years.
  • Few side effects with high efficacy are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
  • The Jadelle segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as it is a reversible contraceptive that inhibits pregnancy for up to 5 years.
  • The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a major revenue share of the market, as the insertion of contraceptives under the arm skin is difficult to perform by patients and requires professional medical practitioners to install the device safely.

Read 166 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market Segments - by Type (Jadelle, Sino-implant, and Nexplanon), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

  • Jadelle
  • Sino-implant
  • Nexplanon

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

