What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 15234

Companies: 119 - Players covered include Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS; Ciena Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited; Infinera Corporation; Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corp.; NEC Corporation; Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH; NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation; Orange Marine; S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd.; Seaborn Networks LLC; TE SubCom; Xtera Communications, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Submarine Optical Fiber Cables)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2026

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the role and importance of telecommunication industry services. Healthcare entities, government agencies, commercial enterprises, and even the general consumers have become more reliant on telecommunication services for their various needs in the troubled times. In early 2020, COVID-19 crisis resulted in shut down of entire countries and drove an unprecedented surge in demand for bandwidth. Homeworking, educating, communicating, socializing and entertainment all became online pursuits during lockdown. Lockdowns, social distancing, and working from home pushed users to explore new scenarios to maintain business continuity and made Internet connection a basic need. As millions of people went online for entertainment and more, total internet hits surged by 70%. Communications service providers (CSPs) are aggressively expanding their fiber footprint and extending network capacity on fiber as well as wireless networks. Capital expenditures included advancing wireless speeds and coverage, supporting systems reliability and operational efficiency and effectiveness efforts, and the addition of homes and businesses directly to fiber-optic technology. In response to increased demand for network capacity, the wireless industry quickly deployed Wi-Fi hotspots and services in new spectrums. At the same time, many countries have continued with their introductions of the 5G network.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. The market in the Americas is estimated at US$4.5 Billion. Transpacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Intra-Asia and Transatlantic, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 17.8% respectively over the analysis period.

Submarine optical fiber cables dominate international voice and data traffic, due largely to the advantages offered in terms of high reliability, security and capacity, cost-effectiveness on major routes. The growing prominence of Cloud and Big Data also necessitates high degree of investments into data centers dispersed across the world. For cloud and big data concepts to be realized, telecom sector requires strong connectivity between these data centers, thus further raising importance of submarine optical fiber cables. Growing demand for high speed Internet due to the increasing internet usage has led to a rapid surge in the demand for higher bandwidth globally. This growing demand for more bandwidth has been one of the major factors driving the growth of submarine fiber cable market. Other factors that add to the market growth include large scale deployment of cables in oil and gas industry, increasing use of smart devices, and growing fiber connectivity in developing regions such as Asia and Africa. The growing number of private project developers has led to an increase in the optical cables' length that are being laid. Growing efforts to improve the bandwidth enables several countries to raise their economic growth by developing submarine systems. The demand for higher bandwidth will pave way for new submarine fiber cable projects. The advanced technological improvements have reduced the manufacturing costs and the installation costs have increased. The costs involved in laying cables can be reduced if the cable laying vessels are embedded with advanced technologies that help in laying the cables correctly without errors. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.