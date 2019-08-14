Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Markets Report 2019 with Profiles of 100+ Key Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarine Optical Fiber Cables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables in Kilometers. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 104 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS (France)

Ciena Corporation ( USA )

) Fujitsu Limited ( Japan )

) Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited ( China )

) Infinera Corporation ( USA )

) Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH ( Germany )

) NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation ( Japan )

) Orange Marine (France)

S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Seaborn Networks LLC ( USA )

) TE SubCom ( USA )

) Xtera Communications, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Submarine Optical Fiber Cables



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Submarine Cable Networks

The Lifeline of Global Communications

Evolution of Submarine Networks

Subsea Optical Fiber Networks

Past, Present, and Future

Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Repairs, Upgrades and Replacements to Drive Future Growth

Fiber Optics

The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications

Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Submarine Cables

International Bandwidth Usage Continues to Grow Exponentially

Growth Evenly Spread Out

Opportunity Indicators:

Internet Traffic on the Rise

Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Submarine Cable Systems

Mobile Videos Streaming Gathers Steam

Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Submarine Cables Market

Emerging Markets Offer World of Possibilities

Submarine Cable Companies Focus on Unserved Routes

Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: A Cause of Concern?

Upgrades Find Favor over New Subsea Network Installations

Financing Structure of Submarine Cable Systems

Paradigm Shift in Ownership

New Cable Projects Witness Turnaround in 2016

Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity

Low Latency of Cable Systems: Sought After among Electronic Trading Companies

Technology Advances Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions

Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks

Subsea Cables Encounter Challenges due to Big Data

Submarine Cables: At Risk from Snooping, Natural Disasters & Financial Crisis

Network Sabotage a Real Threat

Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes

Upgrade Suppliers Gaining Prominence

Change in Competitive Dynamics

Leading Suppliers of New Systems in the Submarine Cable Systems Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of New Systems Supplied for Primary Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Fujitsu, Huawei Marine, NSW, and Others

SLTE Market Slowdown Affects Vendor Margins

Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine System Construction Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC Group and Others

Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine Cables Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Supply Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Huawei Marine Networks, Fujitsu, and Others



2. SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES: AN INTRODUCTION

Submarine Optical Fiber Cables

History and Development

Optical Telephone Cables

Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable

Other Components of Submarine Cable Network

Cable Landing Points

Cable Landing Stations

Cable Termination Stations

IT Systems

Submarine Branching Units

Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry

Submarine Cables: An Edge over Satellite Communications

SEA-ME-WE 3: The Longest Submarine Cable Network



3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

Regulations for Cable Deployment and Protection

2011 Omnibus Resolution on Oceans and the Law of the Sea: Glance at Key Specifications

A Peek into Provisions of UNCLOS for Undersea Cables

Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables

Australia: Legal Framework for Submarine Cables



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ASN Commences Construction of New Submarine Cable for IOX Cable

Nexans Bags Supply Contract from Huawei Marine Networks

Xtera Awarded Contract from DISA for New Regional Submarine Cable System

Hawaiian Telecom Completes Buildout of SEA-US Undersea Fiber Cable

ABDIG to Acquire Majority Stake in Fiber Prime Telecommunications

ASN Signs Turnkey Agreement with OPT for NATITUA Cable System

BTL and Huawei Marine Complete SEUL Submarine Cable Buildout

Huawei Marine Bags Contract for Submarine Cable System from SISCC

TE SubCom Bags SPMMA Maintenance Contract

Equinix and Eastern Light Enter into Partnership for Sweden- Finland Submarine Cable

Globe Telecom and BSCC Sign Agreement for Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Spur

ASN and Vocus Sign Agreement for New ASC System

Seaborn and Werthein Sign Agreement to Build ARBR Submarine Cable System

Ciena's MONET Subsea Cable System Selected by Angola Cables

H.I.G. Capital Takes Over Assets of Xtera

NEC to Supply Cable for HK-G Cable System

GTT Acquires Hibernia Networks

ASN Upgrades Transpacific Cable System with 8QAM Technology

TE Subcom and Ciena Sign Enter into Alliance for Open Submarine Cable Networking Solutions

Nokia Completes Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

ASN Bags Contract for Greenland Connect North from TELE-POST

NEC Bags Contract to Develop IGG Cable System from PT.Telkom

TE SubCom and Djibouti Telecom Consortium Sign Construction and Maintenance Agreement for DARE

ASN and TE Subcom Renew Maintenance Contract with Telefnica

NEC Bags Contract from DOCOMO for ATISA Submarine Cable System

Alcatel-Lucent Introduces 1620 SOFTNODE

ASN Bags Contract for Building Australia West Express Undersea Cable System from GoTo Networks

ASN Bags Contract for SAPL from Ocean Networks

ASN Streamlines Cable Ship Operations

Telekom Malaysia Bags Contract to Develop and Construct new 3 ,500km Submarine Cable System

Trans Pacific Express Selects Ciena for Submarine Cable Upgrade

Brazil Mulling Plans to Deploy Underwater Fiber Optic Cables in Amazon Basin

Alcatel-Lucent and ACE Consortium Completes Field Trial on ACE System



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. OVERVIEW OF SELECT REGIONS

The United States

US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and Systems

The New Framework and its Objectives

Latin America

Overview

New Wave of Projects Hit Latin America

Brazil: A Lucrative Connectivity Target for Submarine Cable Projects

Cuba Gets First Undersea Cable

Europe

Finland Looks to Expand Bandwidth through New Submarine Cable Link

Asia-Pacific

Submarine Cables in Asia: High Growth Opportunities

Japan: Earthquake and Tsunami Disrupt Fiber-Optic Submarine Cables

India: Submarine Cables Market on Expansion Mode

Major submarine cable systems currently connecting India to the rest of the world include:

Telecom Majors Team Up for Submarine Cable Projects

Monopoly Allegations in CLS Sector Hits Submarine Cables Market

The Middle East

Limited Submarine Cable Systems Lead to High Broadband Prices

Africa

Need for Connectivity Drives Focus onto Submarine Cables

Imminent Explosion in International Connectivity through Submarine Cables

High-Capacity Submarine Cables to Wire-up Africa

Emergence of VoIP Services

African Countries Take Measures to Control High Cost of Bandwidth

Extending Connectivity to Landlocked Nations is Key for Future Growth

East Africa

An Overview

Submarine Cable Systems Spur Demand for Broadband Internet Services

Surging Demand for Mobile Communications & Internet Services

West Africa

An Overview

Launch of New Cable Systems to Bring Broadband Connectivity

Southern Africa

Leading the IP Bandwagon

Nigeria

A Large Market

Submarine Cable Systems to Drive Down Bandwidth Prices

Delay in Approval for National Broadband Policy Affects Investments

Egypt: An Important Host of Submarine Cables

Southeast Asia

Pan-East Asia Route: A Review

Select Pan-East Asian Systems

Challenges Facing Intra-Asian Market for Submarine Cables

Australia & New Zealand

High Cost of Internet Data Transmission over Submarine Cables

Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity



Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 111)

The United States (14)

(14) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (26)

(26) France (4)



Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)

(Excluding Japan) (34) Middle East (8)

(8) Latin America (6)

(6) Africa (14)



