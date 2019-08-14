Global Submarine Optical Fiber Cables Markets Report 2019 with Profiles of 100+ Key Companies
DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarine Optical Fiber Cables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the Global market for Submarine Optical Fiber Cables in Kilometers. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2013 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 104 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks SAS (France)
- Ciena Corporation (USA)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited (China)
- Infinera Corporation (USA)
- Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Norddeutsche Seekabelwerke GmbH (Germany)
- NTT World Engineering Marine Corporation (Japan)
- Orange Marine (France)
- S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
- Seaborn Networks LLC (USA)
- TE SubCom (USA)
- Xtera Communications, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Submarine Cable Networks
The Lifeline of Global Communications
Evolution of Submarine Networks
Subsea Optical Fiber Networks
Past, Present, and Future
Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Repairs, Upgrades and Replacements to Drive Future Growth
Fiber Optics
The Preferred Transmission Medium for Undersea Applications
Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Submarine Cables
International Bandwidth Usage Continues to Grow Exponentially
Growth Evenly Spread Out
Opportunity Indicators:
Internet Traffic on the Rise
Rise in IP-enabled Devices Necessitates Bandwidth Capacity Expansion
Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Submarine Cable Systems
Mobile Videos Streaming Gathers Steam
Impact of Economic Uncertainties on Submarine Cables Market
Emerging Markets Offer World of Possibilities
Submarine Cable Companies Focus on Unserved Routes
Lack of New Submarine Cable System Installations: A Cause of Concern?
Upgrades Find Favor over New Subsea Network Installations
Financing Structure of Submarine Cable Systems
Paradigm Shift in Ownership
New Cable Projects Witness Turnaround in 2016
Unconventional Applications Provide Growth Opportunities
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity
Low Latency of Cable Systems: Sought After among Electronic Trading Companies
Technology Advances Promise Faster Undersea Transmissions
Service Providers Focus on Improving Flexibility of Submarine Cable Networks
Subsea Cables Encounter Challenges due to Big Data
Submarine Cables: At Risk from Snooping, Natural Disasters & Financial Crisis
Network Sabotage a Real Threat
Congestion, Political Feuds Push Subsea Cable Companies to Seek Alternate Routes
Upgrade Suppliers Gaining Prominence
Change in Competitive Dynamics
Leading Suppliers of New Systems in the Submarine Cable Systems Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of New Systems Supplied for Primary Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Fujitsu, Huawei Marine, NSW, and Others
SLTE Market Slowdown Affects Vendor Margins
Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine System Construction Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC Group and Others
Leading Vendors in the Global Submarine Cables Market (2012-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Supply Contracts for ASN, TE SubCom, NEC, Huawei Marine Networks, Fujitsu, and Others
2. SUBMARINE OPTICAL FIBER CABLES: AN INTRODUCTION
Submarine Optical Fiber Cables
History and Development
Optical Telephone Cables
Basic Structure of Submarine Communication Cable
Other Components of Submarine Cable Network
Cable Landing Points
Cable Landing Stations
Cable Termination Stations
IT Systems
Submarine Branching Units
Ownership Structure in Submarine Cable Industry
Submarine Cables: An Edge over Satellite Communications
SEA-ME-WE 3: The Longest Submarine Cable Network
3. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
Regulations for Cable Deployment and Protection
2011 Omnibus Resolution on Oceans and the Law of the Sea: Glance at Key Specifications
A Peek into Provisions of UNCLOS for Undersea Cables
Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables
Australia: Legal Framework for Submarine Cables
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ASN Commences Construction of New Submarine Cable for IOX Cable
Nexans Bags Supply Contract from Huawei Marine Networks
Xtera Awarded Contract from DISA for New Regional Submarine Cable System
Hawaiian Telecom Completes Buildout of SEA-US Undersea Fiber Cable
ABDIG to Acquire Majority Stake in Fiber Prime Telecommunications
ASN Signs Turnkey Agreement with OPT for NATITUA Cable System
BTL and Huawei Marine Complete SEUL Submarine Cable Buildout
Huawei Marine Bags Contract for Submarine Cable System from SISCC
TE SubCom Bags SPMMA Maintenance Contract
Equinix and Eastern Light Enter into Partnership for Sweden- Finland Submarine Cable
Globe Telecom and BSCC Sign Agreement for Submarine Fiber Optic Cable Spur
ASN and Vocus Sign Agreement for New ASC System
Seaborn and Werthein Sign Agreement to Build ARBR Submarine Cable System
Ciena's MONET Subsea Cable System Selected by Angola Cables
H.I.G. Capital Takes Over Assets of Xtera
NEC to Supply Cable for HK-G Cable System
GTT Acquires Hibernia Networks
ASN Upgrades Transpacific Cable System with 8QAM Technology
TE Subcom and Ciena Sign Enter into Alliance for Open Submarine Cable Networking Solutions
Nokia Completes Acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent
ASN Bags Contract for Greenland Connect North from TELE-POST
NEC Bags Contract to Develop IGG Cable System from PT.Telkom
TE SubCom and Djibouti Telecom Consortium Sign Construction and Maintenance Agreement for DARE
ASN and TE Subcom Renew Maintenance Contract with Telefnica
NEC Bags Contract from DOCOMO for ATISA Submarine Cable System
Alcatel-Lucent Introduces 1620 SOFTNODE
ASN Bags Contract for Building Australia West Express Undersea Cable System from GoTo Networks
ASN Bags Contract for SAPL from Ocean Networks
ASN Streamlines Cable Ship Operations
Telekom Malaysia Bags Contract to Develop and Construct new 3 ,500km Submarine Cable System
Trans Pacific Express Selects Ciena for Submarine Cable Upgrade
Brazil Mulling Plans to Deploy Underwater Fiber Optic Cables in Amazon Basin
Alcatel-Lucent and ACE Consortium Completes Field Trial on ACE System
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. OVERVIEW OF SELECT REGIONS
The United States
US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and Systems
The New Framework and its Objectives
Latin America
Overview
New Wave of Projects Hit Latin America
Brazil: A Lucrative Connectivity Target for Submarine Cable Projects
Cuba Gets First Undersea Cable
Europe
Finland Looks to Expand Bandwidth through New Submarine Cable Link
Asia-Pacific
Submarine Cables in Asia: High Growth Opportunities
Japan: Earthquake and Tsunami Disrupt Fiber-Optic Submarine Cables
India: Submarine Cables Market on Expansion Mode
Major submarine cable systems currently connecting India to the rest of the world include:
Telecom Majors Team Up for Submarine Cable Projects
Monopoly Allegations in CLS Sector Hits Submarine Cables Market
The Middle East
Limited Submarine Cable Systems Lead to High Broadband Prices
Africa
Need for Connectivity Drives Focus onto Submarine Cables
Imminent Explosion in International Connectivity through Submarine Cables
High-Capacity Submarine Cables to Wire-up Africa
Emergence of VoIP Services
African Countries Take Measures to Control High Cost of Bandwidth
Extending Connectivity to Landlocked Nations is Key for Future Growth
East Africa
An Overview
Submarine Cable Systems Spur Demand for Broadband Internet Services
Surging Demand for Mobile Communications & Internet Services
West Africa
An Overview
Launch of New Cable Systems to Bring Broadband Connectivity
Southern Africa
Leading the IP Bandwagon
Nigeria
A Large Market
Submarine Cable Systems to Drive Down Bandwidth Prices
Delay in Approval for National Broadband Policy Affects Investments
Egypt: An Important Host of Submarine Cables
Southeast Asia
Pan-East Asia Route: A Review
Select Pan-East Asian Systems
Challenges Facing Intra-Asian Market for Submarine Cables
Australia & New Zealand
High Cost of Internet Data Transmission over Submarine Cables
Creating Mesh Networks for Greater Reliability and Faster Connectivity
Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 111)
- The United States (14)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (26)
- France (4)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)
- Middle East (8)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (14)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csnom5
