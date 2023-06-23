Global Submarines Market Report 2023: Featuring Austal USA, Babcock, BAE Systems, Bisalloy and Bluescope Among Others

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Submarines - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The return of great power politics is putting submarines in the spotlight once again. With the world drifting towards a Cold War redux, due to the Chinese assertiveness in the APAC region, the Russian aggressiveness in Ukraine and the High North, the submarines remain a credible deterrence, strike and ISR platform.

Moreover, the fact that around a third of the Earth's population lives near the coastline, as well as the fact that several of a state's infrastructure (harbours, telecommunication and internet cables) are in the littoral or passing from the bottom of the sea to connect continents and countries, in addition to natural resources, make the protection of those areas a difficult task.

Although the role of the submarines remains the same as in the past, the capabilities that these platforms integrate is gradually expanding. Besides their ability to operate under stealth, developing new subsystems and incorporating new technologies is crucial for them to remain at the forefront of competition. What is expected to strongly impact the market is the introduction of unmanned maritime systems (UMS) and technological enablers.

The industrial landscape is rather steady as the capability to design submarines remains confined to around eight and in the near future 10 countries, while production can include a few more shipbuilders who construct them under license. We would expect an increase in joint ventures or collaborations schemes among well-established shipyards and new clients (e.g. the Norwegian or Dutch submarines programmes), but limited efforts to build a new industrial capability from the ground. The SSN AUKUS is an exception to that, due to the political considerations associated with it.

Due to the long-term planning required in the shipbuilding of a submarine and the life-cycle which usually is between 30 and 40 years, competition among manufacturers is stark.

This report has collected the data on current submarines inventories, future programmes and analysed them to forecast the evolution of the market, its subsystems and technologies over the 2023-2031 period.

Covered in this report

Overview: Snapshot of the submarines technology in the market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the submarines system market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis: Analysis on how certain events will impact the submarines market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programmes in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy

Insight on the elements comprising a submarine, as they form part of an extensive supply chain outlined in the report

In-depth understanding of the factors affecting the market such as defence spending, operational requirements, challenges faced by manufacturers among several others

Outlining of the disruptions and the technology enablers impacting the market and how these could become an opportunity in this quick changing domain

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Types of submarines

3.2.1 Attack submarines

3.2.2 Nuclear strike submarines

3.3 Submarines classification terminology

3.4 Submarine design and systems

3.4.1 Weapons

3.4.2 Sonars

3.4.3 Power

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Conventional submarines market volumes distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 Nuclear submarines market volumes distribution over forecast period by Region

4.4 Conventional submarines inventories' distribution

4.5 Nuclear submarines inventories' distribution

4.6 The submarine shipbuilding landscape

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Submarines market by Region overview

7.3 North American Submarine Market by Type

7.4 European Submarines Market by Type

7.5 Asian-Pacific Submarines Market by Type

7.6 Middle Eastern & African Submarines Market by Type

7.7 South American Submarines Market by Type

7.8 Opportunity Analysis

7.8.1 By Region

8 Propulsion Market Forecast to 2031

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Submarines market by propulsion

8.3 Nuclear Propulsion Submarines Market by Region

8.4 Conventional Propulsion Submarines Market by Region

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

8.6 Regional Markets by Propulsion Systems

8.7 N. American Market by Propulsion Systems

8.8 European Market by Propulsion Systems

8.9 APAC Market by Propulsion Systems

8.10 ME&A Market by Propulsion Systems

8.11 S. America Market by Propulsion Systems

8.12 TBD Market by Propulsion Systems

9 Submarine Subsystems Market Forecast to 2031

10 Impact Analysis

11 Leading Companies

12 Results and Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defence & Space

ArcelorMittal

Arsenal de Marinha do Rio de Janeiro

ASC Pty

Aselsan

Atlas Elektronik

Aubert & Duval

Austal USA

Babcock

BAE Systems

Bisalloy

Bluescope

BMT Defence

Boeing

Bohai Shipyards

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Damen Shipbuilding

Diehl Defence

Elbit Systems

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

Fibersim

Fincantier S.p.A.

General Dynamics Electric Boat

Golcuk Naval Shipyard

Hellenic Shipyards

Huber Technology

Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Industeel

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kawasaki Shipbuilding Corporation

Kollmorgen

Kongsberg Defence

Korea Special Battery Co. Ltd.

Lacroix

Leidos

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Marine Industries Organization

MBDA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MTU

Naval Group

Navantia

Nedinsco

Newport News Shipbuilding

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation

PMB Defence

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Rolls Royce

Saab Kockums

Saba Battery

Saft

Schneider Electric

SEA

Sheffield Forgemaster

Siemens

STM

Sunlight Systems

TechnicAtome

Thales

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

United Shipbuilding Corporation

Wartsila





