Global Subscription and Billing Management Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Subscription and Billing Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.6%. Subscription Order Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Subscription Order Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799737/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$257.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$213.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Subscription Order Management will reach a market size of US$167.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aria Systems, Inc.; Avangate Inc.; Cerillion Plc; Cleverbridge AG; Computer Science Corporation; Fastspring; NetSuite, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Zuora, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799737/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Subscription and Billing Management Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Subscription and Billing Management Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Subscription and Billing Management Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Subscription and Billing Management Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Subscription Order Management (Solution) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Subscription Order Management (Solution) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Subscription Order Management (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Billing Mediation (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Billing Mediation (Solution) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Billing Mediation (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Pricing & Quote Management (Solution) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Pricing & Quote Management (Solution) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Pricing & Quote Management (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management

(Solution) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management

(Solution) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Financial Customer Care & Dispute Management

(Solution) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Solutions (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Solutions (Solution) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Solutions (Solution) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Cloud (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Cloud (Deployment) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Subscription and Billing Management Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$

Million in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 29: United States Subscription and Billing Management

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Canadian Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 34: Subscription and Billing Management Market Analysis

in Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 35: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Subscription and Billing

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Subscription

and Billing Management Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 41: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Japan

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Subscription and Billing Management Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Subscription and Billing Management Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Subscription and Billing Management Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Subscription and Billing Management Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 46: Subscription and Billing Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Chinese Subscription and Billing Management

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 48: Subscription and Billing Management Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Subscription and Billing Management Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Subscription and Billing Management Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 53: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Subscription and Billing Management Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Subscription and Billing Management Market in France

by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: French Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 62: French Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: German Subscription and Billing Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: German Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Subscription and Billing Management Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Subscription and Billing Management Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: Subscription and Billing Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Subscription and Billing Management

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 75: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Subscription and Billing

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Subscription and Billing Management

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Spanish Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 85: Subscription and Billing Management Market Analysis

in Spain in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 89: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Russia

by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$

Million in Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Russian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2018-2025

Table 95: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Subscription and Billing Management

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Australian Subscription and Billing Management

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 113: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: Indian Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Subscription and Billing Management Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 118: Subscription and Billing Management Market Analysis

in India in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 119: Subscription and Billing Management Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Subscription and Billing Management Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 123: Subscription and Billing Management Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Subscription and Billing Management Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 126: Subscription and Billing Management Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Subscription and

Billing Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing

Management Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 131: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Subscription and Billing

Management Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Subscription and Billing Management

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Subscription and Billing Management

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Subscription and Billing Management

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Subscription and Billing Management Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Subscription and Billing Management

Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 139: Subscription and Billing Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 140: Latin American Subscription and Billing Management

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 141: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2018-2025

Table 143: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Subscription and Billing Management

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Argentinean Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Brazil

by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Brazilian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Mexican Subscription and Billing Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 158: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Subscription and Billing

Management Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest

of Latin America by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Subscription and Billing

Management Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 163: Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 164: Rest of Latin America Subscription and Billing

Management Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Subscription and Billing

Management Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Historic Market by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 173: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Subscription and Billing Management

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Subscription and Billing

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Subscription

and Billing Management Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 179: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Iran

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Subscription and Billing Management Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 182: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Subscription and Billing Management Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 185: Israeli Subscription and Billing Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Subscription and Billing Management Market in

Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Subscription and Billing Management

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Subscription and Billing Management Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Subscription and Billing Management

Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 190: Subscription and Billing Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 191: Saudi Arabian Subscription and Billing Management

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 192: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Subscription and Billing

Management Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution:

2009-2017

Table 195: Subscription and Billing Management Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Solution: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 196: Subscription and Billing Management Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Subscription and Billing

Management Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Subscription and Billing Management Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Subscription and Billing

Management Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Subscription and Billing

Management Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Subscription and Billing

Management Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 203: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Rest

of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$

Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Subscription and Billing

Management Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Subscription and Billing Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 206: Subscription and Billing Management Market in Africa

by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Subscription and Billing Management Market in US$

Million in Africa by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 209: African Subscription and Billing Management Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 210: African Subscription and Billing Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ARIA SYSTEMS

AVANGATE INC.

CERILLION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

CLEVERBRIDGE AG

COMPUTER SCIENCES CORPORATION

FASTSPRING

NETSUITE

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

ZUORA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799737/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

