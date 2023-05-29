Global Subscription Box Market Report 2023: Presence of Numerous Fashion and Luxury Brands Drives Growth

29 May, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription Box Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global subscription box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.4% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Subscribe & Save (Amazon.com, Inc.)
- BarkBox
- Birchbox
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
- Dollar Shave Club, Inc. (Unilever plc)
- FabFitFun, Glossybox (The Hut.com Ltd.)
- Grove Collaborative Inc.
- Harry's Inc.
- HelloFresh SE
- Loot Crate
- Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc.
- TechStyle Fashion Group
This report on global subscription box market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global subscription box market by segmenting the market based on type, gender, application and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the subscription box market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Significant growth in e-commerce sector
- Rising influence of social media blogs and celebrity endorsements
- Presence of numerous fashion and luxury brands
Challenges
- High cost
- Oversaturated market
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Replenishment Subscription
- Curation Subscription
- Access Subscription
by Gender
- Male
- Female
by Application
- Clothing and Fashion
- Beauty
- Food and Beverages
- Pet Food
- Baby Products
- Health and Fitness
- Others
