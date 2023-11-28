Global Subscription Video on Demand Forecasts Report 2023 - Global SVOD Subscriptions to Increase by 321 Million between 2023 and 2029 to Reach 1.79 billion

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts Update 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 321 million between 2023 and 2029 to reach 1.79 billion - showing continued growth. The US will add 30 million subscriptions, following by Brazil (up by 23 million) and India (27 million).

Six US-based platforms will have 946 million SVOD subscribers by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023. These platforms will collectively increase their subscriber bases by 196 million.

Netflix will remain the largest single platform, adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 298 million. Disney+ will have more than 100 million subscribers fewer than Netflix, with significantly less investment and take-up in the Asia Pacific region. 

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Platforms now measure their success through their profitability. This means that already-profitable Netflix will benefit more than its US-based competitors."

This PDF and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on September 2023 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

  • Executive Summary.
  • Major SVOD platforms, including subscriber and revenues estimates for 138 countries, regionally and globally (2015 to 2029), including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and Apple TV+.
  • Profiles for Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+
  • Insight profiles: globally and for 10 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, USA
  • Forecasts for 138 countries and global overviews from 2015 to 2029

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Disney+
  • HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • Paramount+

Genomic Data Revolutionizes GCC Healthcare Market

China Cut Flowers Market Outlook Report 2023-2029: Forecasts by Flower Types, Application, Sales Channel and Competitive Landscape

