Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Demand for Subsea Desalination Projects is Increasing / Start-Ups Receive Funding to Accelerate Tidal-Powered Desalination

The market will surpass US$1,859 million in 2023



Demand for Subsea Desalination Projects is Increasing



Seawater and brackish water desalination capacity has risen quickly, with a current global capacity of more than 100 million cubic metres per year. This expansion is being pushed by the need for alternate water sources to renewable ones in order to meet the expanding global population, increasing industrial demand, and higher water use per capita as the economy grows.

The global population is anticipated to reach 9.7 million by 2050. The major drivers for the growth of the subsea desalination market are reducing fresh water resources levels and increasing irrigation water sources for sustainable crop production. On the other hand, high capital required for the construction of desalination plant and increasing the total amount of world's greenhouse gas emissions factors are restraining the growth of this market.



Start-Ups Receive Funding to Accelerate Tidal-Powered Desalination



Duck of Water. Canvasback Water Desalination System SurfBuoy by B&V. These are just a few of the start-ups that have received $47,000 each to develop wave-powered desalination technologies. The US Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have made a total of $800,000 available as part of the Waves to Water Prize.

The ongoing competition, which began in early 2019, challenges innovators to produce potable drinking water using wave energy-powered desalination systems. The firms and solutions recognised vary in scope and scale, combining several desalination technologies, including as membranes and pumps, in unique ways.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the subsea desalination market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the subsea desalination market?

How will each subsea desalination submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each subsea desalination submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading subsea desalination markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the subsea desalination projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of subsea desalination projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the subsea desalination market?

Where is the subsea desalination market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Baker Hughes Company

Deep Ocean Water Company LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Marine Water Production AS

Nereo Technologies

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Waterise

WorleyParsons Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Geographical Snapshot: Global Subsea Desalination Market

3.2 Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.3 Systems Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.4 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.5 Platform Segment: Market Attractiveness Index



4 Industry Structure and Overview

4.1 Overview

4.2 Supply Chain

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.3.1 Start-Ups Receive Funding to Accelerate Tidal-Powered Desalination

4.3.2 Project Prosperity: New Solar Desalination Deal in Mena

4.3.3 A Dutch-Dubai Collaboration Will Build a Carbon-Neutral Desalination System

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.6 SWOT Analysis

4.7 PESTLE Analysis



5 Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis

5.1 Key Findings

5.1.1 Global Subsea Desalination Market Forecast

5.1.2 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Type

5.1.4 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Systems

5.1.5 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Technology

5.1.6 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Power Type



6 Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis by Type

6.1 Key Findings

6.1.3 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Type

6.2 Floating Desalination Platform

6.3 Deep-Sea Space Station (DSSS)



7 Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis by Systems

7.1 Key Findings

7.1.3 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Systems

7.2 Digital Twin Subsea Systems

7.3 Cognitive Autonomous Subsea System

7.4 Intelligent Subsea Systems



8 Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis by Technology

8.1 Key Findings

8.1.3 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Technology

8.2 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

8.3 Electrodialysis (ED)

8.4 Forward Osmosis (FO)

8.5 Biomimetic Membranes

8.6 Other Technology

8.6.1 Multi-Stage Flash Distillation (MSF)

8.6.2 Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

8.6.3 Global Other Technology Market Forecast

8.6.4 Global Other Technology Market by Region



9 Global Subsea Desalination Market Analysis by Power Type

9.1 Key Findings

9.1.3 Global Subsea Desalination Market by Power Type

9.2 Wind Powered

9.3 Solar Powered

9.4 Wave Powered

9.5 Nuclear-Powered

9.6 Fuel Powered

9.7 Other Power Type

9.7.1 Geothermal-Powered Desalination

9.7.2 Hybrid-Powered Desalination

9.7.3 Global Other Power Type Market Forecast

9.7.4 Global Other Power Type Market by Region



