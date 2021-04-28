Global Subsea Manifolds Market to grow by USD 107.38 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The subsea manifolds market is poised to grow by USD 107.38 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the subsea manifolds market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth in demand for oil and natural gas, the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities, and the increase in global offshore rig count.
The subsea manifolds market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in global offshore rig count as one of the prime reasons driving the subsea manifolds market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The subsea manifolds market covers the following areas:
Subsea Manifolds Market Sizing
Subsea Manifolds Market Forecast
Subsea Manifolds Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Aker Solutions ASA
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Dril-Quip Inc.
- ITT Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- TechnipFMC Plc
- Weatherford International Plc
- Worldwide Oilfield Machine
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Production - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
