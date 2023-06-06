Global Subsea Market Report 2023-2029 - Production and Decommissioning Support Current Backbone

06 Jun, 2023, 20:45 ET
The subsea market has already started to rally and has a lot more to come.
The latest annual report and forecast horizon is out through 2029 because the market drivers are that long-term. All aspects of what's going to happen are closely examined in a pithy and engaging fashion. There are lots of questions to answer in this phase of the market, and the new report tackles them all head-on.
Despite those in authority obsessing and cultivating their green images, oil and gas demand is still growing. Years of under-investment, a war in Ukraine, and a new age of international sanctions have driven commodity prices, which were already rising, to new all-time highs. That really gives the offshore market a kick in the pants and tells it to get back in the game. Energy security and jingoism are back on the agenda too.
No wonder then offshore spending and activity is up. Subsea is reacting much more immediately than before to the key market lead indicators and an assuring level of long-term bookings as well. Normally when that starts, the market self-harms with a folly of newbuild psychosis, but not this time. The schoolings of oversupply are still too serrated for that, and previous sources of ship finance seem obstinately aloof.
All the speculative shipping investment seems only interested in renewables on the back of sky-high market projections. That attention being elsewhere will be to the subsea's advantage. In any case, there will be tug-of-war dragging ships back from wind-farm work to oil and gas for higher rates and longer commitments. That is catching wind-farm clients on the hop, and some are turning nasty.
A lot is about to happen. The market is about to really heat up, yet the financial community seems to have forgotten that the sector even exists. That seems a paradox, but maybe being under the radar, for now, will be to its long-term advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY - BACK TO REALITY, BACK TO LIFE
UPSTREAM - REAPING THE WHIRLWIND
- Taxing Times
- Advisers With No Answers
- Noble Ambitions Limit Finance
- Going Green Means Lower Returns
- The Stars Align
TURNED AROUND: BLOODBATH NOW FORGOTTEN
- Remembering How a Quickly Tightening Market Feels
- Demand on a Comeback Tour
- Welcome Back Deepwater
- North Sea Demand Mia, But Utilisation Bangs Drum
- Demand is Still Only Half the Story
- Production and Decommissioning Support Current Backbone
- Majors Check in With Ground Control
- Rest of the World is Serious Powerhouse
- Rest of World Makes Up for Lost Weekend
- Deepwater Back in High Stakes Game
- Deepwater Dances to Brazil's Tune
- Majors Rally Down Deep Too
- The King Over the Water - Outside Markets
- Wind-Farms Operators May Be in for Shock
- Well Intervention Wake-Up Call
- North Sea Decommissioning Becomes Really Significant
- Walking is Good for You
SUPPLY: CUTTING VESSEL NUMBERS MAKES THE DIFFERENCE
- Newbuild Lesson Appears Learnt, for a while
- Where Would Newbuild Money Come From?
- Reducing Supply for Its Own Good
- Do Not Forget Fleet is Now Ageing
- You Know Who Makes Work for Idle Hands
- No Ship is Always Ready to Work
- Better Know Where Your Money Is
YOU CAN ALMOST DARE TO SAY, STAND BY FOR ACTION
- North Sea
- More Improvements on the Way
- The rest of the World Feels Some Love
- Regional Hot Spots Spread It Around
- Better Times All-Around
- Deepwater Might Move Slowing But Provides Upside
- Petrobras Has a Lot to Answer for
- A Real Recovery You Can Bank on
- Racing Back With Growth Across the Board
- Driverless Boats for the High Jump
MARKET BALANCE FINALLY DIALS OUT SLACK
- Time for Boats to Make Money Again
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT - IGNORED BY INVESTORS BUT STILL THERE
- Share Price Improvement Confined to Operators
- Subsea Players Have a Lot More to Come
- Modest Flowline Market Distorted by International Commitments
- Boskalis on the Move in North Sea
- Rov Work Still Fragmented by Deepocean Grows
CURRENT SUBSEA SUPPORT VESSELS AND THEIR CLASSIFICATIONS
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
