Global Subsea Market Report 2023-2029 - Production and Decommissioning Support Current Backbone

The subsea market has already started to rally and has a lot more to come.

The latest annual report and forecast horizon is out through 2029 because the market drivers are that long-term. All aspects of what's going to happen are closely examined in a pithy and engaging fashion. There are lots of questions to answer in this phase of the market, and the new report tackles them all head-on.

Despite those in authority obsessing and cultivating their green images, oil and gas demand is still growing. Years of under-investment, a war in Ukraine, and a new age of international sanctions have driven commodity prices, which were already rising, to new all-time highs. That really gives the offshore market a kick in the pants and tells it to get back in the game. Energy security and jingoism are back on the agenda too.

No wonder then offshore spending and activity is up. Subsea is reacting much more immediately than before to the key market lead indicators and an assuring level of long-term bookings as well. Normally when that starts, the market self-harms with a folly of newbuild psychosis, but not this time. The schoolings of oversupply are still too serrated for that, and previous sources of ship finance seem obstinately aloof.

All the speculative shipping investment seems only interested in renewables on the back of sky-high market projections. That attention being elsewhere will be to the subsea's advantage. In any case, there will be tug-of-war dragging ships back from wind-farm work to oil and gas for higher rates and longer commitments. That is catching wind-farm clients on the hop, and some are turning nasty.

A lot is about to happen. The market is about to really heat up, yet the financial community seems to have forgotten that the sector even exists. That seems a paradox, but maybe being under the radar, for now, will be to its long-term advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY - BACK TO REALITY, BACK TO LIFE

UPSTREAM - REAPING THE WHIRLWIND

Taxing Times

Advisers With No Answers

Noble Ambitions Limit Finance

Going Green Means Lower Returns

The Stars Align

TURNED AROUND: BLOODBATH NOW FORGOTTEN

Remembering How a Quickly Tightening Market Feels

Demand on a Comeback Tour

Welcome Back Deepwater

North Sea Demand Mia, But Utilisation Bangs Drum

Demand is Still Only Half the Story

Production and Decommissioning Support Current Backbone

Majors Check in With Ground Control

Rest of the World is Serious Powerhouse

Rest of World Makes Up for Lost Weekend

Deepwater Back in High Stakes Game

Deepwater Dances to Brazil's Tune

Tune Majors Rally Down Deep Too

The King Over the Water - Outside Markets

Wind-Farms Operators May Be in for Shock

Well Intervention Wake-Up Call

North Sea Decommissioning Becomes Really Significant

Walking is Good for You

SUPPLY: CUTTING VESSEL NUMBERS MAKES THE DIFFERENCE

Newbuild Lesson Appears Learnt, for a while

Where Would Newbuild Money Come From?

Reducing Supply for Its Own Good

Do Not Forget Fleet is Now Ageing

You Know Who Makes Work for Idle Hands

No Ship is Always Ready to Work

Better Know Where Your Money Is

YOU CAN ALMOST DARE TO SAY, STAND BY FOR ACTION

North Sea

More Improvements on the Way

The rest of the World Feels Some Love

Regional Hot Spots Spread It Around

Better Times All-Around

Deepwater Might Move Slowing But Provides Upside

Petrobras Has a Lot to Answer for

A Real Recovery You Can Bank on

Racing Back With Growth Across the Board

Driverless Boats for the High Jump

MARKET BALANCE FINALLY DIALS OUT SLACK

Time for Boats to Make Money Again

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT - IGNORED BY INVESTORS BUT STILL THERE

Share Price Improvement Confined to Operators

Subsea Players Have a Lot More to Come

Modest Flowline Market Distorted by International Commitments

Boskalis on the Move in North Sea

Rov Work Still Fragmented by Deepocean Grows

CURRENT SUBSEA SUPPORT VESSELS AND THEIR CLASSIFICATIONS

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

CONTACTS

