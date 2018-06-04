Global Subsea Systems Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2023

The subsea systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.84%, increasing from US$13.869 billion in 2017 to US$15.476 billion in 2023.

Subsea systems are located on the seabed in shallow or deep water to enhance the oil recovery process by offering cost-effective solutions and helping in maintaining the stability of offshore basins. Growing focus on deep sea drilling is increasing the demand for subsea systems across the globe. Increasing demand for oil and gas products on account of rapidly growing urbanization and industrialization will improve the rate of exploration and production activities.



A favourable environment for oil and gas extraction along with rising investments streaming into this industry will continue to fuel the demand for subsea systems. The Middle East and Africa and North America hold a significant share in the global subsea systems market on account of continuing exploration and production activities in these regions.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the SWOT Analysis. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Aker Solutions, GE Oil and Gas, FMC Technologies, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Oceaneering International, Inc., and National Oilwell Varco among others.



Segmentation:



By Technology:



Subsea Production System



Subsea Drilling System

Subsea Manifolds and Jumper Systems

Subsea Christmas Trees and Wellhead Systems

Control Systems

Others

Subsea Processing System



Separators

Boosters

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research methodology



3. Executive summary



4. Market dynamics



5. Subsea systems Market by Technology



6. Subsea systems Market by Geography



7. Competitive intelligence



8. Company Profiles



