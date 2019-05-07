Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials Market is Expected to Reach $120.85 million by 2026

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Subsea Thermal Insulation Materials market accounted for $73.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $120.85 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Improving of the oil & gas industry, increasing offshore exploration and the rising number of subsea projects are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, the increase in crude oil prices is hindering the growth of the market.

Sub-sea thermal insulation is a protective thermal insulation coating applied to components subjected to cold deep water immersion. These materials are extensively used to insulate equipment, pipelines used in subsea oil & gas operations. Oil & gas exploration firms are venturing into deep-water regions and arctic environments owing to ever-escalating demand for oil & gas. Thermal insulation is too useful in some drilling applications.

Based on the type, polyurethane segment commanded significant growth during the forecast period. It is widely preferred in the commercial insulation material owing to low flexibility and thermal conductivity properties. The primary advantage of polyurethane is that it can sustain volatile temperatures even at the bottom of the ocean as it can cover unlimited depth and therefore, is used on wet insulation systems. By geography, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to increasing subsea projects for further exploration.

Types Covered:

Silicone Rubber

Polyurethane

Usage of Dicyclopentadiene (Dcpd)

Polypropylene

Aerogel

Epoxy

Other Types

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Government sector

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Equipment

Pipe-In-Pipe

Field Joints

Pipe Cover

Dry Application

Wet Application

Other Applications

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned



BASF

Technipfmc

Advanced Insulation Plc

Cabot Corporation

Trelleborg Offshore & Construction

Dowdupont

Afglobal Corporation

Shawcor Ltd

Aspen Aerogels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hj4vv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

