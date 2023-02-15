NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker Research

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=PRN

Global Substation Automation Market to Reach $51.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Substation Automation estimated at US$38.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Substation Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- General Electric Company

- Schneider Electric SA

- Siemens AG

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Substation Automation and Integration - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Substation Automation and Integration: A Prelude

Utility Industry to Witness Largest Share

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Smart Grid Infrastructure Drives the

Substation Automation and Integration Market

Stringent Regulatory Standards Drive the Adoption of New

Technologies

Regulatory Standards: A Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transmission Substations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Transmission Substations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Transmission Substations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distribution Substations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Distribution Substations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Distribution Substations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retrofit Installations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Retrofit Installations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Retrofit Installations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New

Installations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for New Installations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for New Installations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Substation Automation Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Substation Automation by Type -

Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmission

Substations and Distribution Substations for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: France Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: France 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 111: France Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: France 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: France Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: France 18-Year Perspective for Substation Automation

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the Years 2012,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Substation Automation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Substation

Automation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Component - Hardware, Software and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Substation

Automation by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Installation Type - Retrofit

Installations and New Installations - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Installation Type - Retrofit Installations and New

Installations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Substation

Automation by Installation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retrofit Installations and New Installations for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining,

Transportation and Oil & Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Substation Automation by

End-Use - Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil &

Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Substation

Automation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Steel, Mining, Transportation and Oil & Gas for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Substation Automation by Type - Transmission Substations and

Distribution Substations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Substation Automation by

Type - Transmission Substations and Distribution Substations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180726/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker