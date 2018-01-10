LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Substation Automation Market by Component (Reclose Controller, Programmable Logical Controller, Capacitor Bank Controller, Digital Transducer/Smart Meter, Load Tap Controller, and Communication Channel), Module (SCADA, IED, and Communication Network Technology), and Communication Channel (Ethernet, Power Line Communication, Copper Wire Communication, and Optical Fiber Communication) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022
Global Substation Automation Market Was Valued At $106,891 Million As In 2015 And Is Expected To Reach $154,876 Million By 2022, Growing At A Cagr Of 5.5% From 2016 To 2022. Substation Automation Is A System That Used To Control, Protect, Operate And Monitor Electricity Substations. Substation Automation Equipment Should Be Able To Monitor And Control The Grid In Order To Ensure A Fast Response To Real-Time Events With Appropriate Actions, And To Maintain Uninterrupted Power Services.
Substation Automation Market Is Currently In Developmental Stage. Globally, The Demand For Electricity Is Increasing And There Is A Need To Deliver It Efficiently.
Replacement Of Old Outdated Units And Emphasis On Grid Stability And Cost Reduction Are Major Driving Factors For The Growth Of Substation Automation Market. However, Data Security Concerns Act As Major Restraint. There Is Global Need To Shift From Coal & Gas-Based Generation To Renewable & Non-Conventional Energy Resources-Based Electricity Generation, Owing To Environmental Concerns. Substation Automation Market Has High Opportunity For Growth As Green Energy Requires Management Of Grids And Substations Using Automation Techniques.
The Global Substation Automation Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Module, Component, Communication Channel, And Geography. On The Basis Of Component, The Market Is Further Sub-Divided Into Programmable Logic Controller, Load Tap Changer, Reclose Controller, Capacitor Bank Controller, Digital Transducer, Digital Relays, Communication Channel, And Others.
Based On The Communication Channel, It Is Further Segmented Into Ethernet, Copper Wire Communication, Power Line Communication, And Optical Fiber Communication. Geographical Division Includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea.
Major Players In Substation Automation Industry Include Ingeteam, Abb Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, Siemens Ag, Amperion Inc., Ge Grid Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Technologies Pvt. Ltd., And Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
Key Benefits for Stake Holders
This Report Also Provides The Detailed Quantitative Analysis Of The Current Market And Estimations Throughout 2014--2022, Which Assists In Identifying The Prevailing Market Opportunities.
Comprehensive Analysis Of All Regions Is Provided To Determine The Prevailing And Forthcoming Opportunities In These Geographies.
Key Market Players Are Profiled And Their Strategies Are Analyzed Thoroughly, Which Helps In Understanding Competitive Outlook Of Global Substation Automation Market.
Comprehensive Analysis Of Factors That Drive And Restrict The Growth Of The Global Substation Automation Market Is Provided.
Exhaustive Analysis Of The Market By Module Helps In Understanding The Substation Automation That Are Currently Being Used Along With The Variants Would Eventually Gain Prominence In The Future.
Swot Analysis Highlights The Internal Environment Of The Leading Companies For Effective Strategy Formulation.
Substation Automation Market Key Segments
By Module
Scada
Ied
Communication Network Technology
By Component
Reclose Controller
Programmable Logical Controller
Capacitor Bank Controller
Digital Transducer/Smart Meter
Load Tap Controller
Communication Channel
Digital Relays
Others
By Communication Channel
Ethernet
Power Line Communication
Copper Wire Communication
Optical Fiber Communication
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Uk
Germany
France
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Lamea
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
