Global Substation Market to Reach $185.24 Billion by 2032: Increased Spending on Cutting-edge Technology Advancements Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Substation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Voltage, By Application, By End-User, By Component, By Technology, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global substation market size is expected to reach USD 185.24 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Government regulations that are strict about providing inexpensive, uninterrupted electricity as well as a tendency toward improved energy efficiency, capacity growth, and technical developments will further propel the business.

Voltage and reactive power regulation of substations have emerged as one of the essential methods for ensuring voltage quality and reactive power balance as well as for enhancing the economy and dependability of the distribution network due to the rising demands on the reliability of the power source and the efficiency of the distribution system. Switchgear and substations are essential for ensuring a steady supply.

As a result, numerous government programs have been developed in India for the transmission and distribution segment's network strengthening and modernization.



Furthermore, some of these programs, including the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) and Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), are focused on building new substations and enhancing the ones that already exist across the nation's distribution utilities. As of December 2021, construction (including augmentation) had been completed on 7,179 substations under DDUGJY.

By February 2022, 1,601 substations had been expanded and 991 new ones had been put into service under the IPDS. The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which was just introduced, also seeks to concentrate on distribution infrastructure projects. Additionally, transmission utilities have already been putting a lot of effort into increasing substation capacity to improve the network and make it possible for renewable energy to be integrated more fully.



Additionally, the ongoing installation of technologically assisted smart units will increase demand for substations throughout the transmission and distribution network. To maximize total functionality, substation units will quickly integrate intelligent technology-aided systems, including monitoring hardware and software as well as powerline networks, to meet the demand for the product.

While installing or upgrading substations, however, a sizable number of automated technologies have been installed in conventional substation units to increase and eliminate unnecessary incursion costs. Therefore, the market is growing rapidly with strict government regulations as well as automation technology adoption in the product.



Substation Market Report Highlights

The utilities segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for uninterrupted power supply as well as the growth in the installation of effective power grids.

The medium voltage segment accounted for largest revenue share. The need for medium voltage supply will rise across industrial and commercial sectors as a result of urbanization and industrialization.

Europe is expected to grow at a highest rate over the projected period. As the need for a reliable power supply grows, this region is constantly growing its capacity for energy production. Infrastructure spending for the power grid is also rising.

The global players include ABB Inc., Beiden Corp., Eaton Inc., Efacec Corp., General Electric Corp., NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc., Rockwell Automation Corp., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Limited, Tesco Automation Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation.

