Global Substrate-Like PCB Market Report 2022: Featuring Samsung Electro-Mechanics, HannStar Board, Compaq, Korea Circuit, TTM Technologies & More

Global substrate-like PCB (SLP) market will reach $5,983.6 million by 2031, growing by 14.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by SLP's ability to enable faster transmission while simultaneously giving the manufacturers more freedom to design their product, increasing R&D activities for technological advancements, the rising prevalence of smart consumer electronics such as smartphones and wearable devices, and the growing demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global substrate-like PCB (SLP) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inspection Technology, Line/Space, Application, and Region.

Based on Inspection Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

Direct Imaging (DI)

Automated Optical Shaping (AOS)

Based on Line/Space, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

25/25 and 30/30 µm

Less than 25/25 µm

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Industrial Use

Computing and Communications

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players:

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)

China Circuit Technology Corporation

Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

HannStar Board Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd.

Symtek Automation Asia Co., Ltd.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited

