Global Succinate Dehydrogenase Inhibitor (SDHI) Fungicides Market Report 2021-2026: Boscalid is Projected to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR to Reach $872.4 Million

Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027

Global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the emergence of advanced products for crop protection. The issue assumes greater significance as there has of late been an increasing demand for providing and ensuring food protection to ensure the safety of a fast growing global population and for increasing the productivity of arable land worldwide.

Rising global development and urbanization have reduced the total volume of arable land globally, which again will propel the market's growth. SDIF fungicides have been effectively used to control turfgrass diseases and also in other resistance management initiatives. Increasing agricultural trade also has contributed to the growth of products for crop protection.



Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$872.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global SDHI Fungicides market. Boscalid, a new range of fungicide, is an odorless white crystalline solid mainly intended for use on food crops.

Boscalid fungicide controls a diverse range of plant pathogens in broadacre and horticultural crops. Rising demand for high-quality fungicides from crop growers across the world is poised to inflate the demand for boscalid in the next few years. Fluopyram is a broad-spectrum fungicide formulated to suppress a broad array of deuteromycete and ascomycete diseases in many horticultures and arable crops.

Rapidly changing lifestyle trends and health concerns associated with processed food are anticipated to steer the demand for farm produced fruits and vegetables over the coming years. The scenario in turn is expected to drive the market for fluopyram.

Penthiopyrad Segment to Reach $600.7 Million by 2026

Penthiopyrad is a carboxamide fungicide formulated to control a wide spectrum of diseases on a broad variety of corps. Penthiopyrad is intended for control of fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, botrytis, various scab diseases, rots, and blights.

In the global Penthiopyrad segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$498.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.6 Million by the year 2026.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $392.5 Million by 2026

The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$392.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$422.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates the SDHI fungicides market as there have been growing concerns in Spain about the Botrytis cinerea.

Gray Mold Decay has always been a major crop malady, particularly in some European nations, especially Spain. The disease causes pre and post-harvest decay in grapes, simultaneously affecting other unrelated components and crops. SDHI fungicide is applied post-harvest to tackle the situation. The US is also a major for SDHI fungicides due to an increasing food demand in the region and for crop security.



A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide

Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)

Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf

Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides

Segment Details

Boscalid

Fluopyram

Penthiopyrad

Fluxapyroxad

Isofetamid

COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future

Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market

and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to Improve Yield

Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops

SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turf grass Diseases

SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC)

SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in Turfgrass

Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass

Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold

Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth

Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches

FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide

Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide

SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal

Antifungal Properties

Safety Properties

Inhibitory activity

Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market

AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield

BASF's Revystar Approved by New Zealand's Ministry for Primary Industries

Ministry for Primary Industries BASF Introduces Imtrex Flowable

Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide

