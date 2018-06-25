Global Succinic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Succinic Acid in Tonnes and US$ Thousand



The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: BDO, Food, Pharmaceuticals, PBS, PBST, Polyester Polyols, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

- Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

- BASF SE

- BioAmber Inc.

- Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.



SUCCINIC ACID MCP-6533 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Succinic Acid - A Critical Intermediate Chemical

Current and Future Analysis

End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

A Note on Bio-Renewables

Table 1: Renewable Chemicals Market: Annual Savings of Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Type (CO2 in Million Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Surviving Competition

Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects

Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Table 3: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape

Table 4: Leading Producers of Bio-Succinic Acid by Capacity (2016) (Capacity in tons/year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Production Plants of Bio-Succinic Acid

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes

Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market

BDO: A High Potential Market

Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. END-USE APPLICATIONS/INDUSTRY

Applications of Succinic Acid Derivatives

Chemicals

Butanediol

Gamma Butyrolactone

Tetrahydrofuran

Polybutylenesuccinate

Pyrrolidones

Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

End-Uses of Bio-Based Succinic Acid

Applications of Bio-Succinic Acid

End-Use Applications & Industries of Succinic Acid and Succinic Anhydride



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BioAmber to Forms Joint Venture with CJ CheilJedang to Produce Bio-Succinic Acid in China

Reverdia enters into Partnership with Xinfu to Produce Biosuccinium

Comet and BioAmber Enter into agreement for Supply of Dextrose

Reverdia and Omnia Enter into Agreement to Distribute Biosuccinium„¢

BioAmber opens World€™s Largest Succinic Acid Plant

Fitz Chem and BioAmber Sign Distribution Agreement for Bio-­ Based Succinic Acid

BioAmber enters into Supply Agreement for Bio-Succinic Acid with Oleon

Succinity Commences its First Commercial Production Facility

Reverdia Earns USDA Certification for Biosuccinium„¢

Reverdia Licenses Biosuccinium„¢

Reverdia Showcases PBS in China

Reverdia Exhibits Biosuccinium„¢ © at the American Coatings Show

Nippon Shokubai Acquires Halal Certification

Myriant, UPC and Sojitz Collaborate to Create Bio-based, Phthalate-free Plasticizers

Myriant Signs Distribution Agreement with Azelis

Bioamber Enters an Agreement with Xuchuan Chemical

BioAmber Signs Agreement with Oleon

BioAmber Signs Contract with Vinmar International

BioAmber Signs Agreement with PTTMCC Biochem

Clariant Chooses Bio-Succinic Acid Supplied by Myriant

Succinity Commences Manufacture of Bio-based Succinic Acid

Myriant Delivers Bio-Succinic Acid to Oxea



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)

Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Succinity GmbH (Germany)

BioAmber Inc. (Canada)

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)

Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Myriant Technologies LLC (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)

Reverdia (The Netherlands)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Volume Analytics

IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 23) The United States (2) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (5) - France (1) - Germany (2) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)

