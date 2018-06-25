Global Succinic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Succinic Acid in Tonnes and US$ Thousand
The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: BDO, Food, Pharmaceuticals, PBS, PBST, Polyester Polyols, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd.
- BASF SE
- BioAmber Inc.
- Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.
SUCCINIC ACID MCP-6533 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Succinic Acid - A Critical Intermediate Chemical
Current and Future Analysis
End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid
Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives
A Note on Bio-Renewables
Table 1: Renewable Chemicals Market: Annual Savings of Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Type (CO2 in Million Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy
Surviving Competition
Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects
Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization
Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid
Table 3: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustainability: Order of the Day
Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market
Competitive Landscape
Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape
Table 4: Leading Producers of Bio-Succinic Acid by Capacity (2016) (Capacity in tons/year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Production Plants of Bio-Succinic Acid
Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes
Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic Acid Market
BDO: A High Potential Market
Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane
Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. END-USE APPLICATIONS/INDUSTRY
Applications of Succinic Acid Derivatives
Chemicals
Butanediol
Gamma Butyrolactone
Tetrahydrofuran
Polybutylenesuccinate
Pyrrolidones
Food Products
Pharmaceuticals
End-Uses of Bio-Based Succinic Acid
Applications of Bio-Succinic Acid
End-Use Applications & Industries of Succinic Acid and Succinic Anhydride
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BioAmber to Forms Joint Venture with CJ CheilJedang to Produce Bio-Succinic Acid in China
Reverdia enters into Partnership with Xinfu to Produce Biosuccinium
Comet and BioAmber Enter into agreement for Supply of Dextrose
Reverdia and Omnia Enter into Agreement to Distribute Biosuccinium„¢
BioAmber opens World€™s Largest Succinic Acid Plant
Fitz Chem and BioAmber Sign Distribution Agreement for Bio- Based Succinic Acid
BioAmber enters into Supply Agreement for Bio-Succinic Acid with Oleon
Succinity Commences its First Commercial Production Facility
Reverdia Earns USDA Certification for Biosuccinium„¢
Reverdia Licenses Biosuccinium„¢
Reverdia Showcases PBS in China
Reverdia Exhibits Biosuccinium„¢ © at the American Coatings Show
Nippon Shokubai Acquires Halal Certification
Myriant, UPC and Sojitz Collaborate to Create Bio-based, Phthalate-free Plasticizers
Myriant Signs Distribution Agreement with Azelis
Bioamber Enters an Agreement with Xuchuan Chemical
BioAmber Signs Agreement with Oleon
BioAmber Signs Contract with Vinmar International
BioAmber Signs Agreement with PTTMCC Biochem
Clariant Chooses Bio-Succinic Acid Supplied by Myriant
Succinity Commences Manufacture of Bio-based Succinic Acid
Myriant Delivers Bio-Succinic Acid to Oxea
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)
Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
BASF SE (Germany)
Succinity GmbH (Germany)
BioAmber Inc. (Canada)
Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)
Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Myriant Technologies LLC (US)
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)
Reverdia (The Netherlands)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Volume Analytics
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Myriant Technologies Llc - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Focus Grows on Bio-based Chemicals
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Biochemicals Remain in Focus
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 23) The United States (2) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (5) - France (1) - Germany (2) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)
