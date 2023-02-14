NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443613/?utm_source=PRN

Global Succinic Acid Market to Reach $235.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Succinic Acid estimated at US$153.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Petro-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$152 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bio-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Succinic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Anqing He Xing Chemical Corporation Ltd.

- BASF SE

- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

- Klorman Industries

- Koninklijke DSM N.V.

- Mitsubishi Corporation

- Myriant Corporation

- Nano-Green Biorefineries Inc.

- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

- QunaSys, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443613/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Succinic Acid - A Critical Intermediate Chemical

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid

Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives

A Note on Bio-Renewables

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Surviving Competition

Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects

Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical

Companies

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green

Investment

Succinic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)

Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Succinity GmbH (Germany)

BioAmber Inc. (Canada)

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)

Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Myriant Technologies LLC (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)

Reverdia (The Netherlands)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes

Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic

Acid Market

BDO: A High Potential Market

Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block

for Polyurethane

Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petro-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Petro-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Petro-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bio-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Bio-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Bio-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Succinic Acid Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Coatings,

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial, Coatings,

Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

Type - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based

and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

Type - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based

and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Succinic Acid Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Succinic Acid by Type -

Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Succinic Acid by End-Use -

Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

Type - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Petro-based and

Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Succinic Acid by End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food &

Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Industrial, Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 18-Year Perspective for Succinic Acid by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Coatings, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Succinic Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Succinic

Acid by Type - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets - Independent

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443613/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker