Global Succinic Acid Market to Reach $235.9 Billion by 2030
Feb 14, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Succinic Acid estimated at US$153.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Petro-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$152 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bio-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Succinic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Anqing He Xing Chemical Corporation Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.
- Klorman Industries
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Myriant Corporation
- Nano-Green Biorefineries Inc.
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
- QunaSys, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Succinic Acid - A Critical Intermediate Chemical
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
End-Use Applications of Succinic Acid
Major Applications of Succinic Acid and Succinic Acid Derivatives
A Note on Bio-Renewables
Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy
Surviving Competition
Bio-Succinic Acid: Promising Growth Prospects
Bio-Succinic Acid: Technologies for Commercialization
Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid
Sustainability: Order of the Day
Challenges Facing Bio-Succinic Acid Market
Competitive Landscape
Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape
Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical
Companies
Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green
Investment
Succinic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd (China)
Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
BASF SE (Germany)
Succinity GmbH (Germany)
BioAmber Inc. (Canada)
Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd. (Japan)
Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd (China)
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Myriant Technologies LLC (US)
Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)
Reverdia (The Netherlands)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock
Demand on Rise for Eco-Friendly Processes
Rising Demand for Bio-Plastics: Opportunity for Bio-Succinic
Acid Market
BDO: A High Potential Market
Favorable Prospects for Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block
for Polyurethane
Biological Material-Based High Quality Plastics on the Way
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
