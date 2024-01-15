Global Sulfatases Market Forecasts to 2028, with Competitor Analysis for Bayer, BASF, Yara, Compass Minerals, Sumitomo Chemicals, UPL, Israel Chemical Company, Novozymes & Syngenta Crop Protection

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sulfatases Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sulfatases market is expected to grow at a steady pace of 6.51% during the forecast period. Sulfatases play a crucial role in sulfate metabolism. The deficiency of sulfatases in the human body causes various diseases including Lysosomal storage disorders. The rising diseases and continuous scientific research are anticipated to boost the sulfatases market growth. Further, the technological adoption and growing concern about food safety are supposed to propel the sulfatases market size.

Growing Need in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

The sulfatases are extremely useful in the pharmaceutical industry due to their property of synthesizing intermediates in active pharmaceutical ingredients. Recently, two anti-viral drugs RPI -27 and RPI-28 that inhibit SARS-Cov-2 were derived from fucoidans (sulfatase enzyme). There are congenital disorders occurrence in animals such as visceral manifestation, HS accumulation, and metachromatic disorders caused by deficiency of sulfatases. For the treatment of these disorders, the use of sulfatases is necessary as it acts as a catalyst enzyme. This usage in the pharmaceutical industry with phenomenal benefits is expected to boost the sulfatases market growth.

Wider Application use of these sulfatases will drive market growth

Sulfatasesare used for their properties in various industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, oil and chemical industry, detergents, biofuel production, and paper and pulp industry. Due to its chemical property to remove fat and oil stains, it is used in detergents. Moreover, it degrades sulfur-containing compounds that are present in the environment and the degradation of glycolipids in the lysosome of cells. Sufatases act as a biocatalyst in the marine environment by metabolically transforming abundant sulfated algal polysaccharides into monosaccharides. These monosaccharides can enter energy-yielding metabolic pathways. The multiple uses of sulfatases in various sectors are contemplated to boost the sulfatase market size during the forecasted year.

Growing Demand in the Agriculture Sector will act as a growth driver

The demand for agricultural products is increasing with the growing population. According to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization, the food demand will increase by 50% by the year 2050. Sulfatases are used in the agriculture sector as an enzyme that breaks down aromatic sulfate esters phenols and sulfate present in the soil. The glucosinolate sulfatases are used by cruciferous plants to defend themselves from herbivory, insects, and other organisms thereby increasing the yield. The strategy to convert glucosinolate into inactive desulfoglucosinolates is used by plants against phloem-feeding insects. These advantages of sulfatases in the agricultural sector are supposed to propel the sulfatases market size.

Opportunities in the market

The continuous research and experiments to discover the potential of sulfatases in all possible ways are providing growth opportunities in the sulfatases market. Moreover, the government investments and adoption of the Internet of Things by the major market players to enhance their products using sulfatases and rapid development is another major growth opportunity in the sulfatase market. The rising awareness and the health-related issues coupled with the rising cases of developmental abnormalities are further expected to provide a positive growth opportunity in the sulfatases market.

North America is expected to emerge as a significant market

The North American region is expected to contribute a major share and significant share in the global sulfatases market. Various factors attributing to the significant share are recent advancements of protein engineering in the biotechnology sector, other related technological advancements, government-backed initiatives, and research projects. Moreover, the presence of various crop science companies and healthcare leading companies such as Compass Minerals, 3M, Abbott Laboratories, and others which inculcate sulfatases in their production makes North America a major contributing region in the sulfatases market.

Segmentation:

By Function

  • Hormone Regulation
  • Cellular Degradation
  • Modulation of Signalling Pathways

By Application

  • Hormone-Dependent Cancers
  • Lysosomal Storage Disorders
  • Developmental Abnormalities
  • Bacterial Pathogenesis

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others

Companies Profiled

  • Bayer
  • BASF
  • Yara International
  • Compass Minerals
  • Sumitomo Chemicals
  • UPL
  • Israel Chemical Company
  • Novozymes
  • Syngenta Crop Protection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thu22s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027: A Thriving Market With the Advent of Government's Economic Diversification Plans Coupled With UAE's Increasing Adoption of Technology and Automation

UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027: A Thriving Market With the Advent of Government's Economic Diversification Plans Coupled With UAE's Increasing Adoption of Technology and Automation

The "UAE Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The cold chain industry in the United Arab...
Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market Report 2023-2028 - Compound Annual Growth of 26% with Rising Influence of Social Media Platforms

Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market Report 2023-2028 - Compound Annual Growth of 26% with Rising Influence of Social Media Platforms

The "Cross-border B2C E-commerce Market Report by Category, Offering, Payment Method, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Agriculture

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.