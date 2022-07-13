Global Sunglasses Market to Reach $18.86 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%

DUBLIN, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunglasses Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sunglasses market is expected to grow from $14.66 billion in 2021 to $15.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11%. The sunglasses market is expected to reach $18.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.18%.



North America was the largest region in the sunglasses market in 2021 and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sunglasses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing popularity of sunglasses as a fashion product is expected to propel the growth of the sunglasses market. The rise of consumer preference for well-designed and quality products to elevate their outfit and style has boosted the demand for sunglasses. Sunglasses bring instant symmetry to customers' faces which increases the perception of their natural beauty.



Polarized sunglass-cum-face shield is a key trend gaining popularity in the sunglasses market. A polarized sunglasses-cum-face shield is a type of sunglass with a full-face shield including a polarized lens. A polarized lens is a type of lens that filters out light. The polarized protective face shield is equipped with UV protection that covers the entire face from eyes to chin providing complete protection.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Sunglasses Market Characteristics



3. Sunglasses Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sunglasses



5. Sunglasses Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Sunglasses Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Sunglasses Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Sunglasses Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Sunglasses Market, Segmentation By Type

Non-Polarized

Polarized

6.2. Global Sunglasses Market, Segmentation By Design

Aviator/Pilot

Rectangle

Round

Square

Oval

Cat Eye

Others

6.3. Global Sunglasses Market, Segmentation By Frame Metal

Injected

Metal

Acetate

Others

6.4. Global Sunglasses Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

7. Sunglasses Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Sunglasses Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Sunglasses Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Sunglasses Market

9. China Sunglasses Market



10. India Sunglasses Market



11. Japan Sunglasses Market



12. Australia Sunglasses Market

13. Indonesia Sunglasses Market



14. South Korea Sunglasses Market



15. Western Europe Sunglasses Market



16. UK Sunglasses Market



17. Germany Sunglasses Market



18. France Sunglasses Market



19. Eastern Europe Sunglasses Market



20. Russia Sunglasses Market



21. North America Sunglasses Market



22. USA Sunglasses Market



23. South America Sunglasses Market



24. Brazil Sunglasses Market



25. Middle East Sunglasses Market



26. Africa Sunglasses Market



27. Sunglasses Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Fielmann AG

Marcolin S.p.A. (Marcolin Group)

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

Stylrite Optical Industries

Eyevan Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lxm6r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets