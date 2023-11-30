Global Sunless Tanners Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Nov, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sunless Tanners Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sunless Tanners estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report includes a summary of the Sunless Tanners market analysis, encompassing annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the market's past, current, and future performance.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Sunless Tanners market, featuring data on annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, as well as a historic review covering the years 2014 through 2021. .

Lotions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gels segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $402.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

Furthermore, it provides a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World

The Sunless Tanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Personal Care Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • COVID-19 Brings Seminal Shifts in Beauty Consumption Patterns with New Trends
  • Self Tanning Products Market to Improve after COVID-19 Outbreak Setback
  • E-Commerce Wave Unlikely to Recuperate Losses for Beauty Products Caused by COVID-19-Led Store Closures
  • Sunless Tanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Sunless Tanners: A Prelude
  • Types of Sunless Tanners
  • Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners
  • Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
  • Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory
  • Skin Cancer Rates Across Select Countries: 2018
  • Promising Growth of Sun Care Market: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products
  • Competition
  • A Fragmented Market
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market
  • Mists Gain Popularity
  • Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth
  • A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations
  • Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend
  • Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
  • Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
  • Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
  • Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
  • Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam
  • Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits
  • Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients
  • Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity
  • Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
  • Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
  • Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
  • Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
  • Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
  • Share of Men Using Tanning Products and Services in the UK: 2015 Vs 2019
  • Millennials: A Strong Demographic
  • Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
  • Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
  • How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
  • Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
  • Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
  • Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Coty, Inc.
  • Clinique Laboratories LLC
  • Clarins Group
  • Christian Dior SA
  • Givaudan SA
  • DECLEOR
  • Edgewell Personal Care Company
  • Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
  • Groupe Clarins
  • Bali Body Pty Ltd.
  • Bayer Consumer Health
  • Coola LLC
  • Crown Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1xkjh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets, Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

Global Skin Lighteners Strategic Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets, Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth

The "Skin Lighteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Skin Lighteners Market to ...
Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to 2030 - Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market to 2030 - Refurbished Equipment Fuels Services Market

The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.