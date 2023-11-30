Global Sunless Tanners Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sunless Tanners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sunless Tanners Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Sunless Tanners estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report includes a summary of the Sunless Tanners market analysis, encompassing annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the market's past, current, and future performance.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Sunless Tanners market, featuring data on annual sales in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030, as well as a historic review covering the years 2014 through 2021. .

Lotions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gels segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $402.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

Furthermore, it provides a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World

The Sunless Tanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Personal Care Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 Brings Seminal Shifts in Beauty Consumption Patterns with New Trends

Self Tanning Products Market to Improve after COVID-19 Outbreak Setback

E-Commerce Wave Unlikely to Recuperate Losses for Beauty Products Caused by COVID-19-Led Store Closures

Sunless Tanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sunless Tanners: A Prelude

Types of Sunless Tanners

Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners

Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth

Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth

Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory

Skin Cancer Rates Across Select Countries: 2018

Promising Growth of Sun Care Market : A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market

: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products

by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products Competition

A Fragmented Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market

Mists Gain Popularity

Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth

A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations

Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend

Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore

Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners

Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner

Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products

Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam

Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits

Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients

Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity

Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover

Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan

Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products

Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues

Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market

Share of Men Using Tanning Products and Services in the UK: 2015 Vs 2019

Millennials: A Strong Demographic

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?

Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products

Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products

Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales

