Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Analysis 2023-2033 - Growing Demand in Hygiene Industry and Agricultural Sector

The global super absorbent polymers market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing applications across various industries. Super absorbent polymers are materials with the ability to absorb and retain large volumes of liquid relative to their mass. The demand for super absorbent polymers in the hygiene industry is particularly significant, driven by a growing global population, increased awareness of personal hygiene, and the rising adoption of disposable products.



Additionally, the agricultural sector is contributing to the expansion of the super absorbent polymers market. Super absorbent polymers are used in agriculture to improve water retention in soil, enhance crop yield, and reduce water consumption. As sustainable agriculture practices gain importance, the adoption of super absorbent polymers in agriculture is likely to increase.

The market is also influenced by ongoing research and development efforts to expand the range of applications, including medical and construction industries. With a diverse range of applications and ongoing innovations, the global super absorbent polymers market is poised for continued growth in the coming years.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End User

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

Segmentation by Type

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

Bio-Based SAP

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on type and end user.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the super absorbent polymers market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chemicals Ltd

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for global super absorbent polymers market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global super absorbent polymers market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in super absorbent polymers industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the super absorbent polymers industry in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing Demand for Biodegradable Super Absorbent Materials

1.1.2 Increasing Utilization of Superabsorbent Polymers in the Production of Feminine Hygiene Products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events-covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Initiatives by Key Players Pertaining to Sustainable Super Absorbent Polymers

1.8 Recent Developments in Bio-Based Super Absorbent Polymers

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market - by End User

2.3.1 Personal Hygiene

2.3.2 Agriculture

2.3.3 Medical

2.3.4 Industrial

2.3.5 Others



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market - by Type

3.3.1 Sodium Polyacrylate

3.3.2 Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide

3.3.3 Bio-Based SAP

3.3.4 Others



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

LG Chemicals Ltd

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd

QuanZhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Chemicals Industries, Ltd.

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Sinofloc Chemical Ltd.

SNF (U.K.) Limited

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Group

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology

