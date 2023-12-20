Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Poised for Significant Growth with Promising CAGR of 16.5% by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (5G sub-6 GHz, 5G mm Wave), Frequency Range, Radome Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global super high frequency communication market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2030. The rising conflicts among key countries such as the U.S. and China have forced them to invest heavily in their military spending on technological advancements and security enhancements. This, in turn, has accelerated the deployment of modern wireless communication technologies such as 5G, sub-6.0 GHz, and mm-Wave radio for military usage. Thus, the growing demand for next-generation communication technologies is anticipated to boost demand for super high frequency (SHF) communication systems.



The growing investments and innovations in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are expected to drive the market's growth. The development can be attributed to the growing adoption of LEO satellites for satellite communication applications such as HD video conferencing, gaming, uninterrupted crucial financial transactions, and remote monitoring of assets. Owing to the aforementioned use cases, several key satellite service providers are actively investing massive amounts in launching LEO satellite constellations across the globe. The adoption of super high frequency communication systems in a satellite enables high data transfer rates, greater security, small antennas, and narrow beams.



The growing demand and significant investments in developing radome systems to protect SHF communication systems, with composite materials technology coupled with the high focus on producing compact radome systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are estimated to boost the overall global market growth. However, the complexities involved in designing and manufacturing the communication systems coupled with the high material costs are further expected to hinder the overall global SHF communication market growth. However, the increasing investment influx in technological advances is expected to minimize any hindrances that come in the way of the market's growth.



Super High Frequency Communication Market Report Highlights

The radar segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.4% in 2022. The dominance can be attributed to the sizable adoption of radars for military, ship, and commercial communication applications. Additionally, the significant deployment of radar systems across air traffic control, remote sensing, ground traffic control, and space vehicle guidance applications is expected to drive the segment's growth

The 10 - 20 GHz segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 35.9% in 2022 and is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The high market share is attributable to the significant offering of the communication systems, supporting a frequency range between 10 GHz to 20 GHz. Several applications such as military aircraft, airborne weather radar, fire control radar, ground mapping radar, missile tracking radar, and surface moving target identification mainly operate on frequency ranges between 10 to 20 GHz. Additionally, rising demand for such applications across the military, commercial, and the naval sector is estimated to drive the segment's growth

The sandwich segment held the largest revenue share of 62.9% in 2022. The high segment share is attributable to its substantial offering by the leading market players such as L3HARRIS, INC., Saint-Gobain, Cobham Limited, and others. Moreover, the robust demand for sandwich radome used for multiple applications such as military and civil radar, SATCOM, broadcast equipment, telecommunications, coastal surveillance, microwave, and others is anticipated to propel the segment growth during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2022. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the significant demand for super high frequency in military radars, 5G radio antennas, and LEO satellite antenna systems in the region. Moreover, the continued initiatives by the government of the U.S and Canada to deploy next-generation radar technologies is expected to propel the market's growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology type outlook

2.2.2. Frequency range outlook

2.2.3. Radome outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Super High Frequency Communication Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Super High Frequency Communication Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Super High Frequency Communication Market : Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. 5G sub-6 GHz

4.4. 5G mm-Wave

4.5. LEO SATCOM

4.6. Radar



Chapter 5. Super High Frequency Communication Market : Frequency Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. 3 - 10 GHz

5.4. 10 - 20 GHz

5.5. 20 - 30 GHz

5.6. 30 - 40 GHz

5.7. Above 40 GHz



Chapter 6. Super High Frequency Communication Market : Radome Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Sandwich

6.4. Solid Laminate

6.5. Multi-layer System

6.6. Tensioned Fabric



Chapter 7. Super High Frequency Communication Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Astronics

Cobham

Raycap

General Dynamics

Hensoldt

JENOPTIK

L3Harris Technologies.

Northrop Grumman

Saint-Gobain

The NORDAM Group

