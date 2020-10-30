Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2025, by Type, Application, End-User and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market: Focus on Type (Headwear, Bodywear, Hearables, and Connectivity Devices), Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super soldier wearable technology market is an emerging market that has been witnessing the production of an increased number of wearables over the years for various platforms in armed forces such as infantry, special forces, and air force. The market has experienced a major transformation in the innovation of wearable technology and has witnessed the development of different product types for military applications. The global super soldier wearable technology market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2020-2025. The market is expected to see the growth of the radio pack primarily due to the increasing procurement for enhancing communication of the armed forces. High demand for military wearables in emerging countries (such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is expected to create opportunities for soldier wearable technology players across different end-users, such as infantry, special force, and air force.

The report is a compilation of various segmentations, including market breakdown by type such as headwear, bodywear, hearables, and connectivity devices. The report is based on discussions and interviews with the top management of several leading high throughput wearable manufacturers, tier 1 suppliers, and solution providers.

The global super soldier wearable technology market is not expected to play out the same way for every region, so this report segments the market accordingly and breaks down the industry geographically as follows: North America (U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report constitutes an extensive study of the super soldier wearable technology market. It focuses largely on providing market information for the super soldier wearable technology by covering different segments, types, applications, end-users, and regions. In addition to this, the study focuses on the major driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities for the market.

The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company developments. Details of company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players. The super soldier wearable technology market is further explained and analyzed on the basis of region, which has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Moreover, country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the super soldier wearable technology market. Regional developments of the manufacturers and developments by governments is one of the factors based on which the growth rates of the countries have been calculated.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities behind the demand for the global super soldier wearable technology market during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

How has COVID-19 affected the growth of the global super soldier wearable technology market?

Who are the key players in the global super soldier wearable technology market, and what is the competitive benchmarking?

What are the new strategies being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

How is each segment of the global super soldier wearable technology market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue anticipated to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the trends in the global super soldier wearable technology market across different regions? What was the revenue generated in 2019, and what are the estimates for 2025?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest value to the global super soldier wearable technology market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

2 Competitive Insights

3 Industry Analysis

4 Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market

5 Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market (by Type)

6 Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market (by Application)

7 Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market (by End User)

8 Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market (by Region)

9 Company Profiles

10 Research Scope and Methodology

Companies Mentioned

3M

AirBorn, Inc.

Armor Express, Inc.

ArmorSource LLC

ASELSAN A.S.

Avon Protection

BAE Systems

Bionic Power Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MKU Limited

ST Engineering

TE CONNECTIVITY

Thales Group

