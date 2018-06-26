Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to 2024 with Profiles of 15 Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence Pads

Feminine Hygiene Products

Others

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited ( Japan )

) Yixing Danson Technology ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Applications Range of SAP

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population & Needs of Female Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Sodium Polyacrylate

The Major Category in SAP Market

Biodegradable SAP Market

Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth

Manufacturers Search for Options to Produce Eco-Friendly SAPs

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Scale-up Production Capacities to Tap SAP Market



2. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application

SAP Content in Select Products

At a Glance

Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP

Diapers & SAP

At a Glance

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand

Declining Birth Rates: A Key Issue Confronting Diapers Market

Method of Inserting SAP into Diapers

Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

What is Incontinence?

Aging Population Favors Growth in the SAP-based Incontinence Products Market

Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market

Feminine Hygiene Product Market

A Review

Overview

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products

Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

Agriculture Industry

The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water

Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products

Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers



3. SUPER ABSORBENTS IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS

Introduction

A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents

Agriculture

Cable Wrap

Packaging

Residual Flood Water Removal

Industrial Waste Management

Wastewater Treatment

Firefighting

Medical Waste Handling

Medical Industry

Artificial Snow

SAP

Ideal for Concrete Curing

Other Applications

Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications

Market Overview



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Evonik Develops FAVORmax Superabsorbents

Sumitomo Seika Develops AQUA KEEP HP

BASF Unveils HySorb SAP

BASF Introduces Novel Technology for SAP Production

Accepta Unveils New SAP to Retain Soil Hydration and Nutrients

Kimberly-Clark Introduces SAP-based Poise Microliners



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity

Jacobs Engineering Group Wins Contract from Nippon Shokubai

SDP Global Establishes New Production Base for SAP in Malaysia

BASF Commences Operations of Acrylic Acid & SAP Complex in Brazil

Nippon Shokubai to Build SAP Plant in Belgium

Evonik Establishes Application Technology for SAP in Germany

Evonik to Expand Global SAP Capacity

NIPPON SHOKUBAI to Expand SAP Capacity at Himeji Facility

Sumitomo Seika Establishes SAP Production Unit in Korea

BASF-YPC Sets Up SAP Plant in China



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



