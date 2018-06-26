Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to 2024 with Profiles of 15 Key Players

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Thousand Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments:
- Disposable Diapers
- Adult Incontinence Pads
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Others
The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)
- Yixing Danson Technology (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity
Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Applications Range of SAP
Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption
Aging Population & Needs of Female Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products
Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market
Sodium Polyacrylate
The Major Category in SAP Market
Biodegradable SAP Market
Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth
Manufacturers Search for Options to Produce Eco-Friendly SAPs
SNAP: the New Generation SAP
Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP
Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview
Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market
SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Scale-up Production Capacities to Tap SAP Market
2. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application
SAP Content in Select Products
At a Glance
Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP
Diapers & SAP
At a Glance
Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand
Declining Birth Rates: A Key Issue Confronting Diapers Market
Method of Inserting SAP into Diapers
Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market
SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
What is Incontinence?
Aging Population Favors Growth in the SAP-based Incontinence Products Market
Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market
Feminine Hygiene Product Market
A Review
Overview
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries
Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products
Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier
Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
Agriculture Industry
The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market
Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water
Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products
Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers
3. SUPER ABSORBENTS IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS
Introduction
A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents
Agriculture
Cable Wrap
Packaging
Residual Flood Water Removal
Industrial Waste Management
Wastewater Treatment
Firefighting
Medical Waste Handling
Medical Industry
Artificial Snow
SAP
Ideal for Concrete Curing
Other Applications
Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications
Market Overview
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Evonik Develops FAVORmax Superabsorbents
Sumitomo Seika Develops AQUA KEEP HP
BASF Unveils HySorb SAP
BASF Introduces Novel Technology for SAP Production
Accepta Unveils New SAP to Retain Soil Hydration and Nutrients
Kimberly-Clark Introduces SAP-based Poise Microliners
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity
Jacobs Engineering Group Wins Contract from Nippon Shokubai
SDP Global Establishes New Production Base for SAP in Malaysia
BASF Commences Operations of Acrylic Acid & SAP Complex in Brazil
Nippon Shokubai to Build SAP Plant in Belgium
Evonik Establishes Application Technology for SAP in Germany
Evonik to Expand Global SAP Capacity
NIPPON SHOKUBAI to Expand SAP Capacity at Himeji Facility
Sumitomo Seika Establishes SAP Production Unit in Korea
BASF-YPC Sets Up SAP Plant in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)
- The United States (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (4)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
