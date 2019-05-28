Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to 2025: SNAP - The New Generation SAP

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superabsorbent Polymers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments:



Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence Pads

Feminine Hygiene Products

Others

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as



BASF SE ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd ( China )

) Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited ( Japan )

) Yixing Danson Technology ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Developed Regions Hold Significant Share

Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector

Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials



3. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application

SAP Content in Select Products - At a Glance

Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP

Diapers & SAP - At a Glance

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand

Declining Birth Rates: A Key Issue Confronting Diapers Market

Method of Inserting SAP into Diapers

Increased Usage of SAP in Diapers

Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market

SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint

Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner

Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview

What is Incontinence?

Aging Population Favors Growth in the SAP-based Incontinence Products Market

Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market

Feminine Hygiene Product Market - A Review

Early Menarche among Women Expands Opportunities for SAP Market

Government Efforts to Improve Women's Health Aids SAP Market

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries

Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products

Leakage Prevention: A Major Value Add

Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier

Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons

Agriculture Industry - The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market

Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water

Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products

Superabsorbent Spacer Fabrics for Exuding Wound Dressing

Innovations to Boost Nonwoven Medical Superabsorbent Polymers

Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers



4. SUPER ABSORBENTS IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS

Introduction

A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents

Agriculture

A Beneficial Water Retention Agent in Agriculture

Cable Wrap

Packaging

Residual Flood Water Removal

Industrial Waste Management

Wastewater Treatment

Firefighting

Medical Waste Handling

Medical Industry

Artificial Snow

SAP - Ideal for Concrete Curing

Other Applications

Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications - Market Overview



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

SAP Characteristics

Acrylic Acid: A Widely Used Raw Material for Superabsorbent Polymers

Evolution of Superabsorbent Polymers

Synthetic & Natural Superabsorbent Polymers

Types of Superabsorbent Polymers

Sodium Polyacrylate

Gro-Creatures

Polyacrylamide Crystals & Polyacrylamide Plant Spikes

Manufacturing Process of SAP

How SAP Works?

End-Use Applications of SAP



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

SAP - A Fairly Concentrated Market

Manufacturers Scale-up Production Capacities to Tap SAP Market



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Technical Absorbents Announces the Launch of 100% SAF Needlefelt Nonwoven

Technical Absorbents Plans to Launch Washable Absorbent Material

Evonik Develops FAVORmax Superabsorbents



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Chase Corporation Completes the Acquisition of Stewart Superabsorbents

Nippon Shokubai Opens New Plants in Belgium

AzuraGel Superabsorbent from Ecovia Receives Certification from USDA as 100% Biobased Content

Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Worldwide Superabsorbent Polymer Market by End Use Segment



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

