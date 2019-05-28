Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market to 2025: SNAP - The New Generation SAP
May 28, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superabsorbent Polymers - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by the following End Use Segments:
- Disposable Diapers
- Adult Incontinence Pads
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Others
The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)
- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd (China)
- Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
- Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)
- Yixing Danson Technology (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High Absorbency Capacity
Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP
Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook
Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption
Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products
Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene
Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market
Developed Regions Hold Significant Share
Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector
Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues
Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market
Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications to Drive Growth
SNAP: the New Generation SAP
Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP
Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview
Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market
SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials
3. A REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
SAP Quality Determines End-Use Application
SAP Content in Select Products - At a Glance
Baby Disposable Diapers: The Dominant Product Market for SAP
Diapers & SAP - At a Glance
Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Fuel SAP Demand
Declining Birth Rates: A Key Issue Confronting Diapers Market
Method of Inserting SAP into Diapers
Increased Usage of SAP in Diapers
Diaper Innovations Further Boost SAP Market
SAP Reduces Diaper Weight & Carbon Footprint
Diapers Become Narrower and Thinner
Premium Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
Issues Related to SAP Usage in Diapers
Adult Incontinence Products Market: An Overview
What is Incontinence?
Aging Population Favors Growth in the SAP-based Incontinence Products Market
Product Innovations in the Incontinence Market
Feminine Hygiene Product Market - A Review
Early Menarche among Women Expands Opportunities for SAP Market
Government Efforts to Improve Women's Health Aids SAP Market
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Developing Countries
Product Advancements in Feminine Hygiene Products
Leakage Prevention: A Major Value Add
Superabsorbent Fiber Technology: Making Life Easier
Jelly Fish as Super Absorbent Tampons
Agriculture Industry - The Next Avenue of Growth in the SAP Market
Superabsorbent Polymers Enable Crop Cultivation with Less Water
Medical SAP: Growing Use in Advanced Wound Care Products
Superabsorbent Spacer Fabrics for Exuding Wound Dressing
Innovations to Boost Nonwoven Medical Superabsorbent Polymers
Cooling Down Synthetic Turf with Superabsorbent Polymers
4. SUPER ABSORBENTS IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS
Introduction
A Glance at Major End-use Applications of Specialty Superabsorbents
Agriculture
A Beneficial Water Retention Agent in Agriculture
Cable Wrap
Packaging
Residual Flood Water Removal
Industrial Waste Management
Wastewater Treatment
Firefighting
Medical Waste Handling
Medical Industry
Artificial Snow
SAP - Ideal for Concrete Curing
Other Applications
Super Absorbents in Specialty Applications - Market Overview
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
SAP Characteristics
Acrylic Acid: A Widely Used Raw Material for Superabsorbent Polymers
Evolution of Superabsorbent Polymers
Synthetic & Natural Superabsorbent Polymers
Types of Superabsorbent Polymers
Sodium Polyacrylate
Gro-Creatures
Polyacrylamide Crystals & Polyacrylamide Plant Spikes
Manufacturing Process of SAP
How SAP Works?
End-Use Applications of SAP
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
SAP - A Fairly Concentrated Market
Manufacturers Scale-up Production Capacities to Tap SAP Market
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Technical Absorbents Announces the Launch of 100% SAF Needlefelt Nonwoven
Technical Absorbents Plans to Launch Washable Absorbent Material
Evonik Develops FAVORmax Superabsorbents
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Chase Corporation Completes the Acquisition of Stewart Superabsorbents
Nippon Shokubai Opens New Plants in Belgium
AzuraGel Superabsorbent from Ecovia Receives Certification from USDA as 100% Biobased Content
Evonik Reduces SAP Capacity
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Worldwide Superabsorbent Polymer Market by End Use Segment
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 18)
- The United States (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (4)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgjdar
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article