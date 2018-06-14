NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Supercapacitor



A supercapacitor is an energy storage device. It is electrochemical in nature and has a relatively high-energy density than other capacitors or batteries. This device has a higher power capacity, longer life cycle, and faster-charging option than batteries. Supercapacitors are also known as electrical double-layer capacitors or ultracapacitors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828810



Technavio's analysts forecast the global supercapacitor market to grow at a CAGR of 21.06% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global supercapacitor market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Supercapacitor Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• IOXUS

• LS Mtron

• MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Panasonic



Market driver

• Benefits of supercapacitors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High cost burden

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increased focus on supercapacitors

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828810



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-supercapacitor-market-2018-2022-300666003.html