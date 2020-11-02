Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Inc.

American Superconductor Corporation

ASG Superconductors SpA

Babcock Noell GmbH

Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co. Ltd

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Fujikura Ltd.

Hyper Tech Research Inc.

Luvata U.K. Ltd

Nexans SA

Southwire Company LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

SuNam Co. Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

SuperPower Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Why Energy Storage?

Recent Market Activity

SMES: A Promising Energy Storage Technology

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global SMES Systems Market

How Significant is SMES for Power Utilities?

Effect of Energy Storage System Integration in Power Grid at

Different Levels

Focus on Green Energy Storage Bodes Well for SMES Systems

Development of Superconducting Materials: Essential for

Market's Progress

R&D Efforts Focused on Addressing Cost Issues & Storage

Capacity in SMES Systems

Rapid Charging & Discharging and Minimal Energy Losses: Major

Advantages

Growing Need to Develop SMES Systems with Larger Power Storage

Capacities

Growing Deployment of Smart Grids - An Opportunity for SMES

Systems Market

High Cost: A Major Obstacle to Adoption in Large-Scale

Applications

Challenges Faced in Deployment of SMES Systems

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB, Inc. (USA)

American Superconductor Corporation (USA)

ASG Superconductors SpA (Italy)

Columbus Superconductors SpA (Italy)

Babcock Noell GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co., Ltd (China)

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (USA)

Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)

Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)

Luvata U.K. Ltd (UK)

Nexans SA (France)

Southwire Company, LLC (USA)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SuperPower, Inc. (USA)

SuNam Co., Ltd. (South Korea)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Sustainable Power Sourcing Enhances Significance of

Energy Storage

Why Energy Storage Can Be a Game Changer for Renewable Energy?

Focus on Energy Efficiency to Drive Prospects for Energy Storage

Rising Renewable Energy Consumption to Drive Energy Storage Market

Assessing the Significance of Storage Technologies in

Distributed Generation

The Business Case for Installing Energy Storage Systems in DERs

Microgrids - Driving Energy Storage in the Future

New Projects & Government Mandates to Stimulate Energy Storage

Market

Incentives & Standards: Key to Promoting Energy Storage

Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 5: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million:

2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million:

2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Superconducting Magnetic

Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Superconducting

Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 44: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million:

2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 57: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy

Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:

2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage

(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 65: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Systems Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 22

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

