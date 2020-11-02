Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Industry
Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market to Reach $81.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems estimated at US$44.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 118-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Inc.
- American Superconductor Corporation
- ASG Superconductors SpA
- Babcock Noell GmbH
- Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co. Ltd
- Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Hyper Tech Research Inc.
- Luvata U.K. Ltd
- Nexans SA
- Southwire Company LLC
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
- SuNam Co. Ltd.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc.
- SuperPower Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Why Energy Storage?
Recent Market Activity
SMES: A Promising Energy Storage Technology
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global SMES Systems Market
How Significant is SMES for Power Utilities?
Effect of Energy Storage System Integration in Power Grid at
Different Levels
Focus on Green Energy Storage Bodes Well for SMES Systems
Development of Superconducting Materials: Essential for
Market's Progress
R&D Efforts Focused on Addressing Cost Issues & Storage
Capacity in SMES Systems
Rapid Charging & Discharging and Minimal Energy Losses: Major
Advantages
Growing Need to Develop SMES Systems with Larger Power Storage
Capacities
Growing Deployment of Smart Grids - An Opportunity for SMES
Systems Market
High Cost: A Major Obstacle to Adoption in Large-Scale
Applications
Challenges Faced in Deployment of SMES Systems
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB, Inc. (USA)
American Superconductor Corporation (USA)
ASG Superconductors SpA (Italy)
Columbus Superconductors SpA (Italy)
Babcock Noell GmbH (Germany)
Beijing Innopower Superconductor Cable Co., Ltd (China)
Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (USA)
Fujikura Ltd. (Japan)
Hyper Tech Research, Inc. (USA)
Luvata U.K. Ltd (UK)
Nexans SA (France)
Southwire Company, LLC (USA)
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SuperPower, Inc. (USA)
SuNam Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Sustainable Power Sourcing Enhances Significance of
Energy Storage
Why Energy Storage Can Be a Game Changer for Renewable Energy?
Focus on Energy Efficiency to Drive Prospects for Energy Storage
Rising Renewable Energy Consumption to Drive Energy Storage Market
Assessing the Significance of Storage Technologies in
Distributed Generation
The Business Case for Installing Energy Storage Systems in DERs
Microgrids - Driving Energy Storage in the Future
New Projects & Government Mandates to Stimulate Energy Storage
Market
Incentives & Standards: Key to Promoting Energy Storage
Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million:
2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million:
2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Superconducting Magnetic
Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Indian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Superconducting
Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 44: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million:
2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 57: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Superconducting Magnetic Energy
Storage (SMES) Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million:
2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
(SMES) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 65: Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Systems Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01861849/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker