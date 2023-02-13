Global Superconductors Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030
Feb 13, 2023, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Superconductors Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Superconductors estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. Low & Medium Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Superconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- American Superconductor Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Ceraco Ceramic Coating GmbH
- Cryomagnetics Inc.
- Deutsche Nanoschicht GmbH
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hyper Tech Research Inc.
- Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Scientific Magnetics
- Southwire Company
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Supercon Inc.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc.
- SuperOx
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Superconductors: The Greatest Scientific Discovery of the 21st
Century
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Market Analysis by Segment
Low Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Largest Product Category
High Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Fastest Growing Segment
Market Analysis by Region
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Superconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Aging and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure
Welcomes the Emergence of Superconductors
Crowded Skies & the Need for Other Rapid Transit Alternatives
Drive Interest in Magnetic Levitation Transport
Medical Imaging: The Largest Application Area Generating a
Major Chunk of Market Revenues
Emerging Significance of Biomagnetism As an Alternate Form of
Medicine Opens Up a New Application Possibility for
Superconductors
Robust Investments in Life Sciences and Biotechnology Drives
Opportunities for Superconductors in Nuclear Magnetic
Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)
Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & the Ensuing Rise
in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
Drives Growth in the Market
Superconductors Make a Sizable Impact on the Electrical
Equipment Market
Electric Motors
Fault Current Limiters (FCLs)
Generators
Tapping into the Electrodynamics of Superconductors Marks the
Emergence of Superconducting Electronics
Superconducting Spintronics Gets a Headstart
Global Focus on Innovation through R&D Provides a Lucrative
Platform for the Development & Commercialization of
Superconductors
Pushing the Frontiers of Human Knowledge: A Peek into the Most
Recent Innovations in Superconducting Materials Made by
Scientific Research Facilities Worldwide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Superconductors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High
Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for High Temperature by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for High Temperature by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Low &
Medium Temperature by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Low & Medium Temperature by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Low & Medium Temperature
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Resonance Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Magnetic Resonance
Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conductive Material by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Conductive Material by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Conductive Material by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research & Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Research & Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Research & Development
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Superconductors Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Superconductors by Type - Low &
Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Superconductors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Superconductors by Type -
Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Superconductors by Type - Low &
Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Superconductors by Application -
Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive
Material, Research & Development and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Energy,
Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material,
Research & Development and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Superconductors by
Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for
Superconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for
Superconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Superconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superconductors by
Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Low & Medium
Temperature and High Temperature for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Superconductors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics, Conductive
Material, Research & Development and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High
Temperature - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Superconductors by
Type - Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for
Superconductors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Low & Medium Temperature and High Temperature for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Superconductors by Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance
Imaging, Electronics, Conductive Material, Research &
Development and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Superconductors by
Application - Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for
Superconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Energy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electronics,
Conductive Material, Research & Development and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Share this article