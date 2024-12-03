Global superstar Demi Lovato headlines PlanetPlay's latest environmental video games action campaign

Starting today, her fan community and gamers across the globe can enjoy exclusive in-game Demi Lovato avatars in select games throughout December.

The best part? 100% of proceeds go directly to certified sustainability projects, including reforestation, renewable energy, and ocean conservation, all powered by PlanetPlay's eco-donate platform.

In a personal message to fans, Demi breaks down how the MGTM initiative works, and why she's lending her voice to this important cause. Watch the video here .

Demi takes the spotlight as December's MGTM Star of the Month, following in the footsteps of fellow icons David 'The Hoff' Hasselhoff and Joe Jonas. Supported by a major global social media push, Demi's involvement is set to spark a wave of #GreenTuesdayMoves across the world.

Games featuring Demi during the month include Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Bowling Club & Darts Club (Boombit), Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games), Klondike Adventures (Vizor), Peridot (Niantic), Puzzle Adventure (Pixel Federation), Standoff 2 (Axlebolt), Subway Surfers (SYBO), Text Express (Kwalee), The Great Ocean (Actrio) and Top Drives (Hutch).

Players can make a difference with every download, with proceeds funding essential environmental projects like the Hongera Project in Kenya, which manufactures and distributes clean cookstoves , and New Zealand's WAI Wanaka water conservation initiative .

As a special MGTM partner Google has launched a dedicated page on the Google Play store showcasing the movement, featuring Demi's exclusive content and all the games that are part of this groundbreaking initiative.

With PlanetPlay's growing list of games, the MGTM initiative has already mobilised a global community of gamers to make a positive environmental impact. To date, PlanetPlay has raised over $2.2 million for sustainability projects through its eco-conscious gaming marketplace.

Rhea Loucas, CEO at PlanetPlay, said: "Demi Lovato's passion for music, gaming and the environment is infectious. We're thrilled to have her on board for December's Make Green Tuesday Moves and to see the games community continue to drive positive environmental change."

For more information and the full list of participating games and partners, click here .

To download Demi Lovato x Make Green Tuesday Moves media assets, click here .

Follow PlanetPlay on Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | #MakeGreenTuesdayMoves

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. She was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. With an audience of over 266 million on social media, Demi has established herself as a global sensation. With nearly 49 billion streams earned worldwide, Demi has released eight original studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Recent projects include Demi's directorial debut Child Star, a documentary which was released on Hulu in September of 2024. On the acting front, Demi can next be seen in Stephanie Laing's Tow alongside Octavia Spencer, Ariana DeBose, Rose Byrne and Dominic Sessa.

About PlanetPlay

PlanetPlay is a not-for-profit platform that empowers gamers worldwide to contribute to environmental action through in-game purchases and gameplay with our affiliated game studios. Alongside the pioneering eco-conscious games marketplace, it is also a movement designed to inspire, educate, and mobilise players to support our planet and its rich diversity of life. We are dedicated to unlocking the potential of green initiatives powered by gamers. With its vast reach and influence, the gaming industry has immense potential to drive positive environmental impacts. In our first year, we have driven over $2.2 million in funding for environmental and nature projects. By partnering with forward-thinking game studios, PlanetPlay is on the front line of the fight against the environmental crisis and continuously developing and launching new initiatives to make a significant impact. For more information, visit www.planetplay.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570849/PlanetPlay_Demi_Lovato.jpg

SOURCE PlanetPlay