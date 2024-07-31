Global Superstar J Balvin and Cheetos® Team Up to Support Latino Community and Search for Next Deja tu Huella™ Ambassador

Deja tu Huella, which translates to "Leave your Mark" in English, is a phrase known in Latino culture to celebrate the inspiring work people are doing in their community to uplift generations to come. With this rally cry as inspiration, Cheetos created the Deja tu Huella campaign in 2020 to celebrate those across the country who are leaving a mark on their communities through art, education, music, technology, fashion and more. For years, the brand has supported these individuals with funding and resources to continue pursuing their passions. Now, J Balvin is joining Cheetos' mission, and the brand is welcoming him into the Deja tu Huella family in a way only Cheetos can: by sponsoring his iconic, orange-dusted fingertips.

J Balvin has undoubtedly left a long-lasting impact on the Latino community by bringing Reggaeton to the global stage, uniting people across the world through his music and helping the community through his Vibra en Alta Foundation. By giving back and uplifting the community, he aims to support the next generation by creating opportunities, fostering growth and ensuring a brighter future. He is now joining the brand to lead this year's effort to inspire others to leave their own mark and help the brand find the next person whose fingertips Cheetos will sponsor as the next Deja tu Huella Ambassador. The Deja tu Huella Ambassador network includes 20 inspiring individuals who have leveraged their talents to make a positive impact in the Latino community. To apply, fans can either scan the QR code found on bags of limited-edition Cheetos Salsa con Queso or head to Cheetos.com/dejatuhuella.

"As a longtime fan of the Deja tu Huella campaign, it means a lot to me to team up with Cheetos to give back to the community that has given me so much throughout my career," said J Balvin. "There are so many incredible people out here inspiring change and showcasing the beauty of our Latino culture. It's about breaking barriers and pushing boundaries for the next generation. I'm honored to join Cheetos in supporting their campaign and share with others who are destined to leave a mark in their own unique way."

To help spread the news of the Deja tu Huella campaign, Cheetos is releasing new TV commercials that can be watched here and here to accompany the partnership announcement. In the commercials, J Balvin shows off his Cheetle-covered fingertips with pride everywhere he goes – whether on the red carpet or out to dinner – and those around him notice the mark he's left, demonstrating how his fingertips can empower and inspire individuals to leave their own mark. Fans can also watch the impact he's made on culture in a new digital video here .

"Cheetos is committed to uplifting the Latino community to provide them with the tangible support needed to unleash their full potential and continue impacting their communities in big ways," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "The impact J Balvin's made through his music and work with his Vibra en Alta foundation will help shine light on a community that truly embodies Deja tu Huella's spirit."

Supporting the Next Generation with Inspiring Events and Scholarships

This fall, during a can't-miss fan and music experience as part of Billboard Latin Music Week, J Balvin and Cheetos will head to Miami to introduce the newest Deja tu Huella Ambassador.

Once announced, the new ambassador will hit the road with Cheetos in October on a three-stop community college tour to bring more visibility to their platform and help provide valuable resources to support career growth. The Cheetos Community College Tour will feature events and opportunities including Culinary Creator competitions and workshops, along with networking and mentorship sessions, and the PepsiCo Foundation will award scholarships along the way. Throughout the tour, Cheetos will reach and support thousands of students at Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) in Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Applications to become the next Deja tu Huella ambassador will remain open through August 26, 2024. To apply, fans can head to the website or scan the on-pack QR code found on limited-time Cheetos Salsa con Queso bags, now available nationwide, or scan the on-pack QR code found on limited-time Cheetos Salsa con Queso bags, now available nationwide.

For more information about the campaign and how to get involved, visit Cheetos.com/dejatuhuella.

About Cheetos

Cheetos® has been delivering delicious cheesy snacks and making mischief with orange-covered fingertips for more than 75 years. Cheetos believes you should never lose your mischievous spark or playful spirit regardless of what life brings. It is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $25 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. Follow Cheetos on X (@ChesterCheetah), Instagram (@Cheetos), YouTube (@Cheetos), Facebook (Cheetos) and TikTok (@Cheetos).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X (Twitter) , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a highly decorated global superstar and entrepreneur with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMYs and many others. Originally hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton superstar is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most globally streamed artists, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries. His commitment to inspire and uplift the next generation, J Balvin launched his philanthropic initiative, Vibra En Alta, a private foundation that educates and empowers individuals by providing them with the tools they need to be the best version of themselves. With his finger on the pulse of the worlds of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to emerging artists, entrepreneurs and the Latin community.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America