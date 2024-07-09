GLOBAL SUPERSTAR LISA JOINS 2024 GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL LINEUP

2024 Global Citizen Festival campaign demands equity for the world's marginalized communities

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Major Partners are Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, Motsepe Foundation, P&G, Verizon and World Wide Technology; Production Partner Live Nation; Exclusive US Audio Partner iHeartMedia; and Location Partner New York City Parks

Take Action on the Global Citizen App and at globalcitizenfestival.com to Earn Free Tickets

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty, today announced world renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, LISA will join the lineup for the 2024 Global Citizen Festival as a co-headliner. LISA just released her new single, "Rockstar," last month and this will be her first solo performance at a music festival. LISA joins previously announced headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro, and Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman, who will host the event on September 28 in New York City's Central Park. Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.

As world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, the 2024 Global Citizen Festival will advocate for the equity of all people, calling on governments, philanthropists and the private sector to ensure the basic needs of the world's marginalized communities are fulfilled, including immunizations and strong health systems, quality education, and nutritious food.

For example, there are currently 72 million children out of school due to conflict and crisis around the world. Global Citizen is calling on the governments such as Australia, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden and the US to provide at least $250 million to help bridge the funding gap of $500 million for Education Cannot Wait, which supports children's access education across 43 crisis affected countries, to help 20 million children living in conflict zones to continue their education. Additionally, Global Citizen is calling for governments and leaders from the UK, Germany, the European Commission, Canada, the US, Australia, Sweden, and Norway to increase their contributions to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance by at least 20 percent, to help mobilize a minimum of $9 billion in order to immunize another 500 million children against preventable diseases and save over 8 million lives.

Additional organizations to receive support include CGIAR, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), IFAD and UNFPA. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival campaign is also focused on defeating poverty, defending the planet, and is calling for a world where everyone's human rights are respected and protected, including the rights of advocates and activists worldwide, particularly defenders risking their lives to take action on extreme poverty and protect the planet.

"Today's announcement will drive tens of thousands of global citizens to take action to help end extreme poverty," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. "Our mission has never been more urgent, and on September 28 the world will see the impact a movement of global citizens can have when they use their collective voice to call on governments and business leaders to step up in the fight to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity."

"We are thrilled to join forces with LISA for what will be her first ever solo performance at a music festival," said Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen. "LISA is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing. We look forward to welcoming LISA, and of course Lilies and Blinks, to Central Park in September! Join us by taking action on the Global Citizen app, and together we can make a huge impact to end extreme poverty."

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Major Partners are Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, Motsepe Foundation, P&G, Verizon and World Wide Technology; Production Partner Live Nation; Exclusive US Audio Partner iHeartMedia; and Location Partner New York City Parks. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is produced by Emmy Award winning production companies Done and Dusted and Diversified Production Services.

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival campaign and its policy goals are supported by a global coalition of over 90 organizations including: Africa Forward by Catalyst 2030, African Climate Reality Project, African Renaissance Trust, Aspire Artemis Foundation, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, Black Professionals in International Affairs, Black Girl's Dream Initiative, Blended Finance Taskforce, Bread for the World, Buyambo, Center for Global Alchemy and Cross-Cultural Leadership, Center for Music Ecosystems, CIVICUS, Climate and Health Foundation, Climate Action Platform - Africa, Climate Cardinals, Common Good Marketplace, Connected Development, dev.tv, Don't Gas Africa, e^2=equitable energy, Education Cannot Wait - UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies, Equitable Earth, European Center for Not-for-Profit Law, Farmer on Fire Ltd, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), FOCUS 2030, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gender and Economy Research Center NPGE, Global Health Advocates, Global Leading Light Initiatives, Global Nation, Global Witness, Go Global Enterprises - Educate, Lead, Advocate, Hope for Her International, Hungry for Action, iDE (International Development Enterprises), IEC Global Impact Fund, International Labor Organization, Indigenous Peoples Rights International (IPRI), Integrity Initiatives International, International Fund for Public Interest Media, Jacob's Ladder Africa, Jara, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, KIKAO CULTURES, LEAP Africa, Loss and Damage Youth Coalition, Malaria No More UK, Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative, mothers2mothers, Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF), OHCHR, ONE, OurCause, Outright International, OWIT Brussels, Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, PA, Phakamani Young Minds Academy, Plastic Punch, Power Shift Africa, Power to Girls Fdn, Project Vote SA, Re:wild, Rotary International, SDG2 Advocacy Hub, Shambe Centre, Sharing Strategies, Shule Foundation, Inc, Stark NKD, Sungulo Comm NPC, Sustainability and Climate Show, Teen Aid international organization, The Access Challenge, The Asian Network, The Erline Bradshaw Foundation, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, The Global Sunrise Project & 1.5 Degrees of Peace, The Green Protector, The Village Youth Fund, UNESCO Center for Peace, United Nations Association of the National Capital Area, United Nations Global Compact Brazil, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, United Young Farmers Forum, Universal Access Project at the United Nations, WA Bat Network, Walkers Reserve, Women At Risk International Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), Yamba Malawi, and Young Climate Collaborative. Additionally, in order to ensure a fair, fast and funded phase out of fossil fuels, Global Citizen joins 13 Nations, hundreds of businesses including 17 banks, over a 100 cities, thousands of civil society groups and scientists calling for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to compliment the Paris Agreement and ensure international cooperation.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies including: AIM Group, Altermark, Atmosphere TV, Bella Naija, Billboard, Branded Cities, Captivate, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, GSTV, iHeartMedia, Interstate Outdoor, OkayAfrica, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, MX Location, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, TimesLIVE, TouchTunes, Trooh Media, Vanguard, Vox Media, and The Wall Street Journal, Zikoko.

For more information visit globalcitizenfestival.com , download the Global Citizen app , and follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About LISA

LISA (Lalisa Manobal) is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Along with her unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent figure in the global fashion industry.

Press Kit

Click here for artwork, video & social assets

Media Credentials

Applications are now open for media credentials to attend and cover the 2024 Global Citizen Festival. Please complete the media credentials application form here

Contact

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for Global Citizen: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Citizen