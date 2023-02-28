Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market to 2030: Players Include AVEVA, Emerson Electric, Detechtion Technologies and General Electric

Feb 28, 2023, 13:54 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd
- AVEVA Group plc
- Emerson Electric Co
- Detechtion Technologies
- General Electric
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Honeywell International
- Iconics Inc
- Inductive Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation
- Omron Corporation
- Ovak Technologies
- Progea group
- Rockwell Automation, Inc
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
- Willowglen Systems Inc
- Yokogawa Electric
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Components of SCADA
- Functions of SCADA
- SCADA Architectures
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- RTU and Service Architecture Segments Lead Global SCADA Market
- Oil & Gas Industry Emerges as the Largest Application Market for SCADA
- Developed Countries Dominate, Developing Markets Offer Opportunities for Future Growth
- Impact of COVID-19
- While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With Automation Being the Most Logical Choice for Process Improvements, Adoption of SCADA Systems Poised to Rise
- Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Interest in SCADA as a Tool to Enable Automation: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Increasing Role of SCADA in Data, Energy and Diagnostic Management
- Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA
- Focus on Urban Infrastructure Development Projects Supports Growth of SCADA Market
- Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- SCADA Technology Playing a Critical Part in Enabling Industry 4.0
- 5G to Help SCADA Emerge as Major Building Block for Smart Factories
- Need for SCADA Grows with Increased Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence
- SCADA Systems Need to Evolve to Tap IIoT Opportunity
- Deployment of WSNs Boosts the Performance & Flexibility of SCADA
- With Mobility Gaining Prominence in Industrial Automation & Process Control, Mobile SCADA Comes into the Spotlight as a Promising Technology
- Smartphone Usage in the Industrial Era of Interconnectivity & Open Communication Presents Opportunities for Mobile SCADA: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019
- IP SCADA Systems Raises Risk of Security Attacks
- New Developments in Wireless SCADA
- Cloud-based SCADA Continues to Make Strong Gains
- Growing Adoption of Cloud SCADA-as-a-Service
- Big Data Analytics Improve Efficiency of SCADA Systems
- Increasing Integration of SCADA with Corporate IT Systems
- Remote Monitoring and Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
- RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
- Advanced PLCs Emerge as Replacements for RTUs
- Market Benefits from Technological Advancements in SCADA Systems
- As SCADA Assumes Significance in Critical Infrastructure, Cybersecurity Concerns Come into Spotlight
- SCADA Becomes Vital to Distribution, Transmission & Generation Assets in the Power Sector
- Projected Infrastructure Investments in the Energy Sector Sets the Business Climate for SCADA in Utilities: Global Cumulative Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Trillion) by Sector during 2016-2030
- SCADA Gains Traction in Renewable Energy Plants
- SCADA: Vital for Smart Grid Decision Making
- Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Rising Interest in Automation Solutions Spurs Growth Potential of SCADA Technology in Oil & Gas Industry
- As Digital Technologies Penetrate the Oil & Gas Industry to Relieve Cost & Efficiency Pressures, SCADA Systems Poised to Benefit: Global Spending on Digital Oilfield Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Trend towards Smart Water Networks Drives SCADA Demand
- SCADA Systems Find Increased Application in the Agriculture Sector
- SCADA Systems Remain Indispensable Technology for Solar Operators
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
