Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 44246

Companies: 116 - Players covered include ABB Ltd; AVEVA Group plc; Emerson Electric Co; Detechtion Technologies; General Electric; Hitachi, Ltd; Honeywell International; Iconics Inc; Inductive Automation; Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation; Omron Corporation; Ovak Technologies; Progea group; Rockwell Automation, Inc; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation; Willowglen Systems Inc; Yokogawa Electric and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Architecture (Services, Software, Hardware); Component (Remote Terminal Units (RTU), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Communication Systems, Other Components); Application (Oil & Gas, Transportation, Telecommunications, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is defined as an industrial automation control system used to remotely control and monitor complex process and operations in industrial plants, and infrastructure in manufacturing plants. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the shift towards Industry 4.0, adoption of advanced solutions to manage processes, and growing demand for emerging platforms including edge computing and IoT. SCADA supports automation and provides operators with real-time visualization of a process or facility. These systems are finding increasing adoption for controlling and monitoring infrastructure and industrial processes across manufacturing plants. The manufacturing sector, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America, will fuel the demand for automation tools, paving way for SCADA. The market is also driven by increasing investment to develop smart cities that require data acquisition and supervisory control systems for various aspects like energy saving, traffic control and water & wastewater management. SCADA is anticipated to also gain from increasing automation across the pharmaceutical sector. The technology is commonly employed in the pharmaceutical sector for complying with stringent environmental and safety regulations. Rising automation and transition towards Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries are expected to positively influence the SCADA market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market. The services architecture segment is driven by rising adoption of application-specific modification services such as SCADA system recommendations, restart and re-commissioning assistance, legacy system support, migration services, and regulatory compliance services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 26.06% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. In North America, the SCADA market is anticipated to witness notable traction in North America owing to huge investments in Industry 4.0, automation and robotics technologies. Increasing integration of emerging technologies including AI, IoT and big data analytics is expected to drive regional adoption of SCADA solutions. European market growth is dependent on the manufacturing industry and investments in smart grid projects. The SCADA market in Europe is also propelled by government investment in smart city projects. In Asia, upcoming high power generation projects in countries such as India and China; growing adoption of industrial automation; and rapidly growing demand for energy in these regions are helping fuel growth.

Hardware Segment to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

SCADA hardware collects and sends data to a computer installed with SCADA software. The computer processes and presents the data in a timely manner. In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$585.9 Million by the year 2026. More

