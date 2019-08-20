Global Supply Chain Analytics Market & Technologies, 2018-2019 & 2024
The scope of this report is broad and covers the global market for supply chain analytics solutions, which are implemented globally in various end-user industries. The market is broken down by solutions, application segments, enterprise sizes, deployment types, services and regions. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each solution type, application segment, enterprise size, deployment type, service and regional market.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for supply chain analytics. It explains the major market drivers of the global market for supply chain analytics, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the supply chain analytics market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the supply chain analytics industry globally.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for supply chain analytics and discussion of their advantages
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry
- Briefing about concepts of inventory optimization, sales and operational analytics, logistics analytics, spend and procurement analytics and visualization and reporting
- Relevant patent analysis
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Accenture PLC, Capgemini S.E., Genpact Ltd., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Lockheed Martin Corp., Oracle Corp. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)
Executive Summary
The complexity of the supply chain and the influence of supply chain management (SCM) on the overall performance of a company are the main reasons for the growing applications of data analytics in the supply chain. The challenges faced by SCM may lead to wastage and inefficiency such as delayed shipments, inconsistent suppliers, increasing fuel costs, or the ever-increasing and changing customer demands.
Studies have highlighted that a majority of businesses believe that the implementation of supply chain analytics will bring profits through an improvement in process transparency and effectiveness, global supply chains integration and demand management. In terms of strategic planning and management of supply chains, data analytics is vital for the company. It aids in sourcing decisions, design and development of products or services, and in the effective configuration of the supply chain. The most commonly used supply chain analytics solution worldwide is sales and operational analytics.
Supply chain analytics solutions are used across a wide range of industries, including retail and consumer goods, industrial and automation, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others. Among these industries, the industrial and manufacturing sector is expected to hold the majority share of the market during the forecast period.
The revolution of industry 4.0 is characterized by the creation of advanced factories that can implement and integrate various state-of-the-art technologies such as the industrial internet of things (IoT), data analytics, additive manufacturing, 3D printing and cyber-physical systems. This is creating a need for essential optimization and automation to reduce costs and manufacturing time.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Key Types of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions
- Inventory Optimization
- Sales and Operational Analytics
- Logistics Analytics
- Spend and Procurement Analytics
- Visualization and Reporting
- Key Enterprises of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions
- Small and Mid-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Key Types of Services Offered by Supply Chain Analytics
- Professional Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
- Other Services
- Key End-User Industries of Supply Chain Analytics Solutions
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Transportation and Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Healthcare
- Others
Chapter 4 Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Solution Type
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Deployment Type
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Service Type
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Inventory Optimization Solutions, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Sales and Operational Analytics Solutions, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Logistics Analytics Solutions, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Spend and Procurement Analytics Solutions, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Visualization and Reporting Solutions, by End-User Industry
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Inventory Optimization Solutions, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Sales and Operations Solutions, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Logistics Analytics Solutions, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Spend and Procurement Analytics Solutions, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Visualization and Reporting Solutions, by Enterprise Size
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Inventory Optimization Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Sales and Operational Analytics Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Logistics Analytics Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Spend and Procurement Analytics Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Visualization and Reporting Solutions, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in the Retail and Consumer Goods Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in the Industrial and Manufacturing Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in the Transportation and Automotive Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in the Energy and Utilities Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in the Healthcare Sector, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics in Other Sectors, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics Used by Small and Mid-sized Enterprises, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics Used by Large Enterprises, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Cloud Deployment, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for On-premise Deployment, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Professional Services, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Support and Maintenance Services, by Region
- Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics for Other Services, by Region
Chapter 5 Global Market for Supply Chain Analytics by Region and Country
- North American Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Country
- U.S. Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Canadian Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Mexican Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- European Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Country/Region
- German Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Russian Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- U.K. Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- French Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Italian Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Rest of European Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Asia-Pacific Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Country/Region
- Chinese Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Indian Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Japanese Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- South American Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Country/Region
- Brazilian Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- Rest of South America Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- ROW Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by Region
- Middle Eastern Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
- African Market for Supply Chain Analytics, by End-User Industry
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Ever-increasing Volume, Variety and Velocity of Data; and the Need to Efficiently Manage and Process the Same
- Increasing Integration of AI and Machine Learning into Supply Chain Solution
- Growing Focus among Businesses to Improve Operational and Supply Chain Efficiencies
- Growing Awareness Regarding the Importance of Supply Chain Solutions among Vendors
- Challenges
- Unwillingness to Adopt Digital Transformation
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- 1010Data Inc.
- A.P. Mller-Mrsk A/S
- Accenture Plc
- Aera Technology Inc.
- Aimms B.V.
- Antuit Holdings Pte. Ltd.
- Anylogic Co.
- Axway Inc.
- Birst Inc.
- Bridgei2I Analytics Solutions
- Capgemini S.E.
- Cloudera Inc.
- Dataiku Sas
- Domo Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Halo Business Intelligence Inc.
- Infor Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- JDA Software Group Inc.
- Kinaxis Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Logility Inc.
- Manhattan Associates Inc.
- Microstrategy Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Qliktech International Ab
- Quantzig
- Relex Solutions
- Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.
- Sage Clarity Systems Llc
- SAP Se
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Savi Technology Inc.
- Software Ag
- Tableau Software Inc.
- Target A/S
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)
- Tibco Software Inc.
- Voxware Inc.
- Ydatalytics B.V.
