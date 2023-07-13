Global Supply Chain Analytics Market to Reach USD 13.5 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Adoption of Big Data Technologies

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supply Chain Analytics (SCA) Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis & Forecasting, Spend & Procurement Analytics), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain analytics market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 13.5 billion by 2027, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by advancements in technology, enabling businesses to optimize their supply chain operations and enhance decision-making processes.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the market, holding the largest market size throughout the forecast period. By utilizing supply chain analytics, automakers gain the ability to analyze vast datasets, enabling precise demand estimation and the identification of emerging trends. These insights help automakers make informed decisions, such as anticipating shifts in consumer preferences for specific options or colors, leading to improved production planning and inventory management.

Among the verticals, the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR. Pharmaceutical companies face intense competition and the need to enhance supply chain efficiency. By leveraging supply chain analytics solutions, pharmaceutical firms can accurately predict demand, optimize inventory levels, and align production accordingly. These capabilities enable decision-makers to anticipate potential disruptions and mitigate the risk of shortages, ultimately ensuring a stable supply of critical medications.

The service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As businesses across various verticals embrace supply chain analytics solutions, the demand for supporting services increases. Managed and professional services play a crucial role post-deployment, facilitating improved return on investment (ROI) and business optimization. Organizations seek these services to simplify processes, maximize resources, and foster growth in the digital economy.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the supply chain analytics market. The region's robust infrastructure development, widespread adoption of digital technologies, and the availability of real-time data contribute to its leadership position. With cutting-edge products offered by various vendors, providing analytical dashboards for strategic decision-making, the North American market continues to expand.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Need for Data-Driven Decision-Making Across Supply Chain Operations to Drive Market
  • Retail and Consumer Goods Vertical to Continue to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period
  • North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2027
  • Demand Analysis & Forecasting and Retail and Consumer Goods to be Largest Shareholders in the Market in 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

  • Increasing Need for Greater Supply-Chain and Operational Efficiency
  • Growing Adoption of IoT in Supply Chains
  • Rising Adoption of Big Data Technologies
  • Growing Use of Analytics Technologies

Restraints:

  • Increasing Concerns of Businesses Regarding Data Security
  • Rising Cyber Threats Hindering Adoption of SCA Solutions

Opportunities:

  • Growing Use of Supply Chain Analytics on Cloud
  • Rising Awareness of Benefits of Supply Chain Management
  • Increasing Benefits of Using Supply Chain Analytics Software

Challenges:

  • Lack of Qualified Employees
  • Reluctance to Switch from Manual Methods to Advanced Reporting Processes
  • Integration and Analysis of All Data

Case Study Analysis

  • Mazda Motor Logistics Speeds Visibility Across Supply Chain
  • Titan International's Journey with Oracle Cloud and Internet of Things
  • Electrolux Improved Customer Service and Reduced Inventory Management Cost by Using Demand Planning & Optimization Solution of SAS with Oracle Cloud and Internet of Things
  • Improved Distribution of Products to Target Audiences
  • EmblemHealth Modernizes Operations in Oracle Cloud
  • Cloud Automation Helps FedEx Respond to Changes 2x Faster

Companies Mentioned

  • 1010data
  • AIMMS
  • Axway
  • Cloudera
  • DataFactZ
  • Dataiku
  • Domo
  • Electrolux
  • EmblemHealth
  • FedEx
  • Hum Industrial Technology
  • IBM
  • Infor
  • Intugine Technologies
  • Logility
  • Lumachain
  • Manhattan Associates
  • Mazda Motor Logistics
  • MicroStrategy
  • Oracle
  • Pafaxe
  • Qlik
  • Relex Solutions
  • Rosslyn Analytics
  • Salesforce
  • SAP
  • SAS Institute
  • Software AG
  • SS Supply Chain Solutions (3SC)
  • TARGIT
  • The AnyLogic Company
  • TIBCO Software
  • Titan International
  • Voxware
  • Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4llrz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

2022-2023 Global Cloud User Survey: Perspectives from SMB Cloud Decision-Makers - SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies

United States Healthcare Data Analytics Research Report 2023: Focus on SDoH Analytics, VBC Analytics, Population Health Management Analytics & Predictive Analytics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.