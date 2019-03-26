Global Supply Chain Analytics Markets, 2016-2019 & 2024: Growth Matrix Analysis by Solutions, Development, End User & Region

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Supply Chain Analytics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global supply chain analytics market to grow with a CAGR of 13.12% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The report on the global supply chain analytics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on supply chain analytics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on supply chain analytics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global supply chain analytics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global supply chain analytics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



1. Drivers

Increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of supply chain analytics solutions

Increasing need to manage a large amount of business data

2. Restraints

The high cost of implementation of supply chain

Growing concerns regarding data security

3. Opportunities

Use of supply chain analytics in transportation

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the supply chain analytics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the supply chain analytics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global supply chain analytics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Supply Chain Analytics Market Highlights

2.2. Supply Chain Analytics Market Projection

2.3. Supply Chain Analytics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Solutions

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Development

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Supply Chain Analytics Market



4. Supply Chain Analytics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Solutions

5.1. Visualization & Reporting

5.2. Logistics Analytics

5.3. Sales & Operations Analytics

5.4. Manufacturing Analytics

5.5. Planning & Procurement



6. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Development

6.1. On-premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by End User

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Transportation

7.3. Retail & Consumer Goods

7.4. Manufacturing

7.5. Aerospace & Defense

7.6. Others



8. Global Supply Chain Analytics Market by Region 2018-2024



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

9.2. Companies Profiles

9.2.1. Manhattan Associates, Inc.

9.2.2. JDA Software Group, Inc.

9.2.3. SAS Institute Inc.

9.2.4. Oracle Corporation

9.2.5. Maersk Group

9.2.6. Capgemini SA

9.2.7. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

9.2.8. Accenture PLC

9.2.9. Aera Technology

9.2.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3758k2/global_supply?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

