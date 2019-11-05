Global Supply Chain Logistics Report 2019: Trends and Challenges and Their Implications on Commercial Vehicles with Forecast to 2025
The logistics industry is inundated with challenges that have given rise to disruptive technologies to overcome them.
Key challenges faced by the supply chain logistics industry are:
- Increasing carbon footprint from transportation
- High level of transport vehicular emissions
- Lack of visibility in the supply value chain
- Increasing human capital expenses
- Increased urban restrictions which hinder the movement of freight in the urban environment.
The supply chain logistics industry is undergoing a transformation with the help of disruptive technologies such as autonomous transportation, Internet of Things (IoT) & telematics, data analytics and blockchain. Increasing supply chain complexity and service requirements are leading to innovations in last-mile delivery. These technologies and trends are shaping the commercial vehicle ecosystem as well to meet the new requirements.
Demand for electric and fuel cell vehicles will increase drastically in the long term, aided by technology development and incentive programmes addressing the emissions issue and a reduction in the dependence on fossil fuels used for transportation. A combination of technologies such as IoT, augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and blockchain is creating a connected supply chain with greater transparency which addresses critical issues such as low asset utilisation, empty miles and demand-supply mismatch.
New business models have also evolved due to digital proliferation in the supply chain logistics industry. Growth of telematics services that aid driver comfort and behaviour addresses driver retention problems. Level 5 autonomy has the potential to completely eliminate driver costs; however, the impact of this will only be felt beyond 2030.
The convergence of disruptive technologies is enabling new concepts such as Digital Freight Brokerage, which not only optimises the brokerage process but also opens up new revenue streams and business opportunities. Logistics 4.0 is another concept that is enabled through the connectivity of the entire value chain. A connected supply chain, in addition to minimising the disruptions and associated losses, also maximises efficiency and throughput by improving operational KPIs.
Last-mile delivery is also undergoing a paradigm shift with the emergence of innovative business models. Usage of aerial drones and ground bots along with electric urban delivery vehicles is on the rise with a number of start-ups providing technologies in these areas. Light commercial vehicle (LCV) manufacturers are collaborating and partnering with technology companies and logistics providers on urban delivery innovations. Commercial vehicle OEMs are working double-time towards bringing futuristic technologies more quickly. A number of collaborations within OEMs, technology providers and logistics companies are among the key strategies being adopted to stay relevant.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Challenges in Logistics
- Disruptions in the Logistics Value Chain
- New Modes of Freight Transport
- Value Proposition of Key Logistics Technologies/Trends
- Confluence of Disruptive Technologies
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Partial List of Industry Participants
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Vehicle Segmentation
4. Mega Trends Impacting Supply Chain Logistics
- Impact of Top Mega Trends on Freight Transportation
- Impact of Top Mega Trends on the CV Market
5. Growth of eCommerce
- Global eCommerce Industry - Overview
- eCommerce Logistics Value Chain
- Last-mile Deliveries Leading to New Types of Business Models
- Innovations in eCommerce - Drone Delivery
- Cross-border eCommerce Industry - Overview
6. Supply Chain Logistics Industry Overview
- Logistics Evolution
- Global Logistics Spending
- Key Regions - Modal Split of Freight Transportation
- Freight Transportation Modal Split in Key Industries
- CO2 Emissions in Transportation
7. Supply Chain Logistics Technologies and Trends - Autonomous Transportation
- Autonomous Technologies in Logistics
- Autonomous Driving Overview
- Progression of Automation in Long-Haul Trucks
- Autonomous Truck Ecosystem
- Platooning - Phase I and Phase II
- Autonomous Trucking - Long-Haul Hub-to-Hub Application
- Value Proposition of Autonomous Driving for Industry Stakeholders
- Impact of Autonomous Driving on the CV Ecosystem
- Growth Implications of Autonomous Transportation
8. Blockchain
- Blockchain - Overview
- Blockchain in eCommerce
- Blockchain Application in the CV Industry
- Value Proposition of Blockchain for Industry Stakeholders
- Impact of Blockchain on the CV Ecosystem
- Growth Implications of Blockchain
9. Data Analytics
- Big Data Analytics in Logistics
- Big Data Use Cases in Logistics
- Application of Data Analytics in Logistics - Fuel Cost Optimisation
- Value Proposition of Big Data Analytics on Industry Stakeholders
- Growth Implications of Big Data - Data Monetisation
10. IoT and Telematics
- IoT in the Logistics Industry
- IoT in Transportation - Telematics
- Levels of Telematics Services
- Telematics Penetration in CVs
- Value Proposition of IoT in Transportation
- Growth Implications of IoT and Telematics
11. Paradigm Shift in Urban Logistics
- Shift in Last-Mile Delivery
- Last-mile Innovations Leading to New Business Models
- Aerial Delivery Drones - Forecast
- Delivery Bots/Ground Drones
- Delivery Bots Use Cases
- Comparison of Aerial and Ground Drones
- Aerial Drone Use Case - Shipping/Retail/Oil & Gas
- Case Study - Workhorse: UPS, Autonomous Cargo Delivery
- Companies to Watch in Aerial Drone Delivery
- Other Companies Investing in Aerial Drones
- Value Proposition of Last-Mile Delivery Innovations on Industry Stakeholders
- Growth Implications of Last-Mile Delivery Innovations on the CV Ecosystem
12. Convergence of Disruptive Technologies - Digital Freight Brokerage
- Brokerage Solution Types
- Digital Freight Brokerage Business Model
- Key Drivers and Enabling Technologies
- Key Acquisitions/Investments in 2018
- Value Proposition of Digital Freight Brokerage on Industry Stakeholders
- Growth Implications of Digital Freight Brokerage
13. Logistics 4.0
- Logistics 4.0 Compared to Traditional Supply Chain Ecosystem
- Value Proposition of a Connected Supply Chain
- Growth Implications of Logistics 4.0
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity
- Strategic Imperatives for CVs
15. Conclusions
- Confluence of Disruptive Technologies
- Urban Logistics - LCVs
- Haulage - Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles
- Changing Physiognomy of Trucks
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af298w
