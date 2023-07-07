Global Supply Chain Management Market 2023 to 2028: by Business Segment, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry and Region

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supply Chain Management: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain management market is expected to reach $49 Billion by 2028 from 29.4 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The report provides an overview of the SCM market and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers, competitive intelligence, mergers & acquisition (M&A) deals, venture capital fundings, emerging technologies, and current trends of the SCM market. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major players operating in the global market.

Report Includes

41 data tables and 36 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for supply chain management (SCM) and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2026 and 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global SCM market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on component, deployment, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region

Discussion of the key underlying trends (both current and emerging) related to SCM technology market, value chain analysis, regulatory environment, use cases, and the impact of industry-specific and region-specific macroeconomic variables on the progress of this market

A relevant patent analysis on the global supply chain management technologies, applications and solutions and review of recent key granted patents

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company value share analysis

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Today, trade is global and supply chains have expanded significantly to accommodate this global trade network. Supply chains have evolved into a complex ecosystem of suppliers, logistical service providers and purchasers.

The management of this ecosystem and the effective transportation of items and data from the point of production to the point of consumption are made possible by SCM software and systems. SCM includes all aspects of organizing, executing and managing the flow of products and services in order to effectively meet customer needs.

SCM covers the transportation and storage of initial supplies, inventories for work-in-progress, and finished goods from the point of production to customer delivery.



The pandemic significantly impacted the present supply chain in a number of ways. For instance, numerous plants in affordable manufacturing areas in Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia shut down or reduced production, severely hurting the bottom line of multinational corporations. Problems might arise for everyone if there is an interruption at any point in the supply chain. The consequences of a weak supply network should be considered while analyzing the importance of supply chain management.

For instance, a factory might not have the resources necessary to produce a product that is in great demand due to a shortage of raw materials. That product's consumers may be impacted by sudden price increases if it becomes scarce.



There is a growing number of start-ups that are entering into the SCM industry. The companies are working on different technologies such as predictive maintenance, warehouse automation, AI, and blockchain. Quality assurance and vehicle inspection processes in the auto industry are rigid because they require manual labor.

The cost of production goes up, and the likelihood of human error goes up. Therefore, startups and other SCM businesses are providing AI-based optimization solutions that can spot flaws throughout a vehicle's lifespan. It's also challenging, if not impossible, to track down the origins of vehicle components. Startups are incorporating blockchain technology into the automotive manufacturing industry's supply chain to address this issue.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjfa1y

