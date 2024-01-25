Global Supply Chain Shifts and Local Manufacturing Growth Opportunities: Industry Impacts and Trends in Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Vehicles, Food and Beverages

25 Jan, 2024, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Supply Chain Shifts and Local Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rife geopolitical tensions and multiple external shocks during the past few years have been rapidly transforming global supply chains and pushing firms to take strategic site-selection decisions. The need for economic resiliency is fostering a paradigm shift as companies are directing investments into the establishment of local and regional manufacturing and supply chain ecosystems while trade agreements become increasingly centered on national interest.
Developed economies are ramping up investments and incentives to encourage their firms to relocate production lines to geographies closer to end consumers. Emerging markets, in contrast, are boosting R&D and manufacturing investments in several key industries, such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, as a part of their larger economic development plans.
This macroeconomic thought leadership explores global megatrends in the supply chain shifts, manufacturing localization, reshoring, and nearshoring landscape. An industry deep-dive will provide key insights into the supply chain and localized manufacturing investment trends. Investors, policy makers, and industry leaders will gain strategic insights on the dynamic global supply chains terrain, along with the emerging long-term growth opportunities in various sectors.
Three key topic areas covered in this research:
- Global Supply Chain Reorientation: Emerging Country Hotspots & Megatrends
- Industry Impacts and Trends: Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Vehicles, Food and Beverages
- Growth Opportunities
Key Topics Covered:
Global Economic Environment and Supply Chain Shifts
- Global Economic Environment and Supply Chain Shifts: An Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Global Supply Chain Reorientation: Emerging Country Hotspots & Megatrends
- Global Exogenous Supply Chain Shocks & Emerging Market Hotspots
- Rise of Regional Partnerships and Manufacturing Ecosystems
- Higher Tech Integration and Friendshoring Strategies
- Africa as an Export Hub & Critical Product-driven Trade Deals
Industry Impacts and Trends
- Semiconductors
- Electric Vehicles (EVs)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages (F&B)
- Long-term Industry Trends: Summary
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electronics and Semiconductors
- Growth Opportunity 2: Automobiles and EVs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wfyzi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article